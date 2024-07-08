Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pastor Clive Johston from Strabane says he was preaching in the abortion buffer zone at Causeway Hospital on Sunday but says he did not mention abortion.

A retired baptist pastor of 40 years, he has engaged in open air preaching in many countries and believes the zones are the "thin end of the wedge in restricting freedom of speech".

He is a member of Abolish Abortion NI, which has been systematically protesting at the buffer zones across Northern Ireland since they came into force in September.

Eight buffer zones of 100-250m came into effect around entrances to health trusts, to protect patients from protests.

It is now a criminal offence for people to be "impeded, recorded, influenced or to be caused harassment, alarm or distress" within the areas, punishable by a fine of up to £500.

The PSNI said it was notified in advance of Sunday's protest. "The planned event took place within the Safe Access Zone established as a result of the Abortion Services (Safe Access Zones) Act (Northern Ireland) 2023 at the front entrance to the Hospital,” they said.

"Officers engaged with those present, explained the legislation and encouraged compliance with the Safe Access Zone before taking steps to ensure its enforcement.

Baptist Pastor Clive Johnston was cautioned by police while he was preaching at Causeway Hospital in Coleraine on Sunday.

"No arrests were made. One man was cautioned for breaching the established Safe Access Zone under the Abortion Services (Safe Access Zones) Act (Northern Ireland) 2023 legislation. "

Pastor Johnston said a PSNI Inspector and other officers liaised with senior officers by radio for 30 minutes before acting. "And he then said to me, 'I take it, Reverend Johnson, that you're not going to move'. And I said, 'No, inspector, I'm not'.

"And he said, 'Well, you know, I believe that there is sufficient evidence here to say that this is a reckless intrusion'.

"He then read me my rights, that I had the right to remain silent and that anything I said could be used against me in a court of law. He then assured me he was not going to lay hands on me, but said I could either move or I would be taken to the station for interview.

"Then he said that he would be sending my file to the PPS."

The pastor then left the area. "I took all that to mean I had been placed under arrest,” he said.

A police spokeswoman said they are investigating a number of alleged offences and that enquiries are ongoing.

East Londonderry DUP MP Gregory Campbell said his party voted against the "totalitarian legislation" which he said removes the right to argue a 'reasonable excuse' defence”.

"No individual should ever be intimidated or harassed under any circumstances,” he said.

"The right of free speech is very important. This was an infringement of flawed legislation which places pressure on police resources when there were already adequate ‘harassment’ laws in place. I will be writing to the police to ascertain the full nature of this episode.”

The buffer zones were spearheaded by the Green Party in 2022. Belfast Greens Councillor Áine Groogan commented that no arrest was made in Coleraine and that she hoped the News Letter coverage would reflect that.