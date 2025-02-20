The PSNI has charged a 62-year-old man after malicious emails were sent to Lisneal College in Londonderry. Photo: Google.

The PSNI has charged a 62 year-old man with harassment after "malicious emails" were sent to the Principal of Lisneal College in Londonderry, Michael Allen.

The charges follow a high profile political row linked to an Education Authority grant to the school of £710,00 for a new sports pitch.

Education Minister Paul Givan has rejected claims from nationalist MLAs that he had intervened to secure the funding. The BBC later reported a Catholic maintained school in the city also got £587,000 for a pitch.

Police said a 62-year-old man has been been charged with harassment as part of enquiries into a report of malicious emails sent to a school in Londonderry. He will appear before Belfast Magistrates' Court on 14 March.

A Department of Education spokesperson said it was aware that a man has been charged with harassment in connection with sending emails to the Lisneal College Principal.

“School principals have the right to carry out their work without the fear of threat or harassment and the Department strongly condemns this shameful incident," it said.

“It is disappointing that despite the efforts of the Department, the Education Authority, and the school principal to explain that the decision to replace the Lisneal College pitch was taken by the Education Authority in line with normal procedures, a negative and inaccurate narrative has continued.

