A former PSNI Assistant Chief Constable has given information to the UK Covid Inquiry, but police are refusing to say whether documents on the force’s handling of the Bobby Storey funeral have been handed over.

The PSNI have told the News Letter that the force has handed over documents to the UK Covid Inquiry. Photo: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker.

Alan Todd – who ran the PSNI’s covid ‘gold command’ – has given a statement and “documentation” to the inquiry ahead of its arrival in Northern Ireland next year. However, police are refusing to say whether the statement or documentation provided involves the PSNI’s role in dealing with the Bobby Storey funeral.

The attendance of senior Sinn Fein figures at the funeral of the former IRA man – including the then-deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill – sparked outrage from members of the public who had been unable to attend funerals of loved ones during the pandemic. It also caused a crisis in the power-sharing administration at Stormont.

Police recommended charges against 24 Sinn Fein politicians, including Ms O’Neill. However the Public Prosecution Service decided that engagement between the PSNI and the organisers ahead of the funeral – as well as unclear regulations – meant that successful prosecutions were not possible.

There were restrictions on public gatherings in place at the time, and the event brought large crowds onto the streets of west Belfast.

The PSNI told the News Letter “Former Assistant Chief Constable Alan Todd, who was the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Gold Commander for Covid-19, provided a statement and documentation for the inquiry, which will hear evidence in Belfast in 2024”.

However police would not comment on whether any of the material related to the Storey funeral.

