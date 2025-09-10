A Belfast law firm says it is "extremely disappointed and frustrated" over the failure of the PSNI to make an offer of compensation to thousands of officers and staff impacted by a major data breach.

Personal details of almost 10,000 officers and staff were inadvertently released in August 2023 in an incident that left many fearing for their safety.

A spreadsheet released as part of a freedom-of-information request mistakenly held hidden data with the initials, surname, rank and role of all 9,483 PSNI officers and staff.

Police later said the information had gotten into the hands of dissident republicans.

In February two men alleged to have the information were charged with collecting information likely to be of use to terrorists.

In the aftermath of the leak, some officers chose to relocate their homes, cut contact with family members and change daily routines.

The PSNI was fined £750,000 for an “egregious” data breach by the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO).

Thousands of officers and staff went on to pursue legal action against the PSNI over the matter.

In a Review Hearing on 10 September, the High Court was told that despite a business case for a universal offer being approved by the Departments of Justice and Finance, the PSNI couldn’t make such offer as the total figure was not affordable within its current funding.

Partner and Head of Litigation at Edwards Solicitors, Philip Gordon, represents the majority of claimants in the case.

“We are extremely disappointed and frustrated that it has taken until now for the PSNI to raise such a crucial issue,” he said.

“The data breach took place just over two years ago and proceedings were issued in October 2023.

"On numerous occasions, the Court was told that a 'universal offer' was pending, subject to approval, without any mention of funding issues.

“To learn only now that funding to allow a resolution remains in dispute is not acceptable for those affected by the data breach.”

He said his clients have been “left in limbo” by the failure to offer to them what has been approved.

He added: “We will now be focusing our efforts on the test cases which are listed for hearing for four days in November and will continue to press for resolution to funding issues so that a universal offer can be made without further delay.”

The Police Federation for Northern Ireland says the failure to make compensation payments will be greeted with dismay and anger by officers.

PFNI Chair Liam Kelly said: “All sides agree the business case for what’s called a ‘universal offer’ but the PSNI is unable to make the offer as the total figure is not affordable within current funding. This is a total mess.

“The cupboard is bare and without direct intervention from Government, the thousands of officers who were victims in this case are being left high and dry.

“A mechanism must be found to pay what is approved. Our officers will see this latest development as a serious setback and will feel dismayed and angry. They are being treated shoddily and that is something that has to change.

“Both Departments of Justice and Finance, and the PSNI, are in agreement but the Service, in a late admission in the High Court, said it couldn’t foot the bill.

“There is now an urgent need for our devolved Executive to go to Government for help. We, too, have serious questions to ask and will be seeking a meeting with the Secretary of State as a matter of urgency.

"We must have clarification and certainty. Right now, all we have is a Service in a cash crisis unable to meet its financial obligations to the men and women I represent.”