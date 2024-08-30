PSNI defends record of meeting with loyal orders following gathering with the GAA

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The PSNI has defended its recent record of engaging with the loyal orders, following a meeting between GAA figures and the chief constable.

The TUV said the recent vandalism at an Orange hall in Rasharkin – when ‘ha ha IRA’ was painted in thick white letters on the ground outside – demonstrated the need for such a meeting between the PSNI and loyal orders.

The PSNI responded that the new chief constable has already met them, and that the force will be represented at tomorrow’s Orange Order victims’ service.

Jon Boutcher met with officials at the GAA Ulster headquarters in Armagh on Thursday, posing afterwards for a PR picture with an Ulster GAA shirt.

GAA sports administration manager Geraldine McKavanagh, GAA president Jarlath Burns, PSNI chief constable Jon Boutcher, and GAA provincial secretary Brian McAvoy

The GAA said: “The delegation of officers and staff, which included GAA president Jarlath Burns, provincial secretary Brian McAvoy and Geraldine McKavanagh, covered a range of issues, including GAA community outreach and matters of particular concern to the association.

"During the visit the chief constable was presented with an Ulster GAA jersey.”

The statement did not explain what the “matters of particular concern to the association” were, but Mr Burns said that “policing and wider societal issues,” as well as “legacy”, were discussed.

And the chief constable said in a statement: “Over the last number of years, the PSNI has worked with Ulster GAA on a number of initiatives including the ‘Share the Road to Zero’ road safety campaign and the ‘One Punch Can Kill’ programme.

"We will continue to work with the GAA and other stakeholders as part of our outreach approach to engage with our communities across Northern Ireland.”

In the wake of the meeting, TUV Bannside councillor Stewart McDonald said: “While the PSNI will be expected to meet with a range of groups across society, it seems that this chief constable is particularly keen to keep the GAA happy.

“When does the chief constable plan to meet with other sporting bodies?

"One can also legitimately ask when he plans to meet with the Loyal Orders.

"This weekend Orangemen and women across Northern Ireland will mark Orange Victims’ Day and as events in Rasharkin overnight demonised, sinister attacks on the Orange community remains a very real issue.”

In response to the TUV comments, the PSNI said: “Since taking up his post, Chief Constable Jon Boutcher has met with various organisations including the loyal orders. The PSNI will be represented at the Orange Institution’s Victims Day service on Sunday.

“Police welcome any opportunity to engage with key stakeholders to address policing-related matters.”

The meeting with the GAA came a month after unionists had been angered by scenes in Camlough, south Armagh, when a police vehicle with sirens and blue flights flashing drove up and down a road waving an Armagh GAA flag from the window.