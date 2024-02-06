Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Championship leaders Institute are due to host Linfield in their Irish Cup Quarter-Final at the Brandywell grounds on Saturday 2 March.

However the Derry GAA team is due to play All-Ireland champions Dublin in an Allianz Football League fixture at nearby Celtic Park on the same day.

The football match is currently due to kick off at 3pm while the GAA game is due to start a few minutes walk away at 5pm.

The Irish Football Association is talking to a number of clubs after concerns were raised about major football and GAA matches in Londonderry on the same date.

Trouble has previously flared in the city after Derry City versus Linfield games at the Brandywell grounds in the Bogside in 2005 and 2012.

A spokesman for the IFA told the News Letter: "We’re currently in discussions with the clubs about options for the Irish Cup Quarter Final fixture between Institute and Linfield."

The PSNI said they were planning for the situation.

"Appropriate and proportionate policing operations will be in place for planned sporting fixtures in the Derry/Londonderry area next month in order to keep people safe," it said.

The Brandywell grounds are based in the nationalist Bogside area of the city, so there are some concerns about the mainly Protestant Linfield FC fans travelling to the grounds when such a big GAA game is being played nearby.

It is expected that, as previously, Linfield would bus in fans with tickets limited to members or season ticket holders to maintain accountability.

Foyle DUP MLA Gary Middleton said: “I trust there will be a good line of communication between both sporting bodies to ensure these games can proceed. There are factors around game logistics which could be helpful in terms of managing any concerns, in particular, the kick-off time. It is critical that the safety of fans and players are paramount therefore the key is for Authorities and Police to be proactive and have a plan in place.”

There is also a further complication with the soccer match. Institute beat Ards in the previous round but an appeal has been lodged by Ards over allegations of an ineligible Institute player.

If the appeal is upheld the Londonerry match could be cancelled in favour of a Linfield V Ards game.