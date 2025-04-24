PSNI funding is the responsibiltiy of Stormont Executive, says Hilary Benn

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Funding of the police in Northern Ireland is the responsibility of the Stormont Executive, Hilary Benn has insisted.

The Northern Ireland Secretary was responding to concerns from PSNI Chief Constable Jon Boutcher that his annual cost of dealing with legacy issues from the Troubles is £20 million a year, the equivalent of around 400 police officers.

Mr Boutcher told the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee earlier this week that between 2018 and 2024, the PSNI resolved 30 civil cases relating to legacy, paying out £25 million.

He said £7.3 million of that went to the victims, while £17.7 million went to the lawyers.

Mr Boutcher told MPs: “Because we have this attritional approach to legacy by all the security agencies around information disclosure and provision, it creates a green-field site for lawyers.

“This is public money. It is public money that the PSNI is not funded for.”

The Chief Constable described dealing with legacy as a “millstone” which was taking money from contemporary policing.

Mr Benn said he had met Mr Boutcher on Thursday to discuss the issues raised.

He said: “The caseload of investigations in relation to Troubles cases has passed from the PSNI to the commission (Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery) because of the Legacy Act.

“There is also a responsibility on others to contribute information and documents to the process.

“I am very well aware of the pressures that that disclosure requirement puts on many organisations.