The PSNI has issued traffic and travel advice for anyone driving in the area of Royal Black Institution parades on the last Saturday of August. Pictured are members of the institution on parade in Scarva.

The PSNI has issued traffic and travel advice for anyone driving in the area of Royal Black Institution parades on the last Saturday of August.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police advised that in north Belfast, a parade will begin at around 9.15am at Fleetwood Street and proceed to Crumlin Road then Carlisle Circus, Clifton Street, Donegall Street, Royal Avenue, Donegall Square and concluding at Linenhall Street. The parade will travel the same route in return at around 5.15pm.

Another parade will begin at West Belfast Orange Hall and move along Shankill Road, Peters Hill, North Street and Royal Avenue to York Street. At 5.30pm the parade will return via the same route.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In south Belfast, the parade will leave Ballynafeigh Orange Hall at 9.15am and proceed along the Ormeau Road and Annadale Embankment, returning along the same route at around 5.30pm.

In east Belfast, the main parade will commence at around 9.15am on Templemore Avenue moving along the Newtownards Road, Bridge End, Queens Quay and onto Station Street. The return parade, which will commence at around 5.30pm, will follow the same route in reverse.

Police also asked motorists to be aware of major parades in Ballyclare, Antrim, Dundrum, Cookstown and Limavady, mainly leaving mid-morning and returning mid to late afternoon.

Feeder parades are taking place in Newry, Ballynahinch, Armagh, Banbridge and Dromore as well as in the wider Fermanagh and Omagh areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers will be on the ground at parade locations throughout NI to accommodate the flow of traffic and to help avoid unnecessary delays. Motorists and members of the public should follow any direction and advice given by police.