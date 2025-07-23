US President Donald Trump drives a golf buggy on his golf course at the Trump Turnberry resort in South Ayrshire in 2018. ​The PSNI lending officers to police the visit of US President Donald Trump to Scotland leaves the Northern Ireland force in a "really difficult position" due to its already stretched resources, a former senior officer has said.

​The PSNI lending officers to police the visit of US President Donald Trump to Scotland leaves the Northern Ireland force in a "really difficult position" due to its already stretched resources, a former senior officer has said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Trump is expected to touch down in Scotland on Friday ahead of a four-day stay at his golf clubs in South Ayrshire and Aberdeenshire .

The president - whose mother was born on the Isle of Lewis before emigrating to America - will meet with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer during the visit, as well as Scottish First Minister John Swinney .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The policing operation required to handle both the visit and any protests that may spring up as a result of it will be huge, with Police Scotland seeking officers from other areas of the UK for support.

Former senior PSNI officer Jim Gamble said that it was already normal for the PSNI to be "stretched beyond the limit at every level" when dealing with day-to-day policing.

"Well, provided everything goes fine and no one needs a policing resource, it's safe," he told the BBC.

"But if things go as they normally do, where police are stretched beyond the limit at every level, whether it's roads policing, whether it's your general policing, if we have a public order incident - the PSNI are already stretched before they begin lending resources elsewhere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"So we are in a really difficult position and I think it's only going to be when a crisis emerges and something goes horribly wrong that we are then going to address it in the way that we should."

He suggested the track record of increasing police officers in Manchester is an example Northern Ireland could follow.

"How can it be that Greater Manchester Police in 2020 only had 6500 officers but then a combination of local politics and national politics mean that today they've got 8300? he asked. "Why can't we do that?"

The PSNI currently has 6,300 officers - the lowest number in its history. The Patton Report on the New Beginning of Policing in Northern Ireland recommended 7500 full-time officers, supported by some 2500 reserves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former senior PSNI officer Jon Burrows said the fact that the PSNI needs to use mutual assistance with other forces to deal with street violence shows how stretched the Northern Ireland really force is.

“The PSNI has asked for mutual aid in recent years and has always received support when requested, there is no doubt that despite the very real resource crisis facing the PSNI they will feel a moral obligation to provide some assistance to Police Scotland," he said.

"Of course sending officers to Scotland will have some impact and PSNI should seek to ensure that all costs involved, such as overtime etc, are recovered.”

"But one important point to make is, this is the sort of instance that mutual aid was intended for - pre planned large events. This is in contrast to what PSNI had to use it for recently - which is urgent support in the midst of a flare up of violence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Because by the time such back up comes from across the Irish Sea it is often too late and the trouble has subsided. Police Scotland needs mutual aid for a Presidential visit - the PSNI needs it if there is a couple of days of localised disorder - a sobering difference."

A PSNI spokeswoman said: "A number of officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland will travel to Scotland in the coming days to support Police Scotland colleagues in the planning and safe delivery of policing around the US presidential visit.

"The deployment follows a request for mutual aid via the National Police Co-ordination Centre (NPoCC). The full cost of the deployment will be recovered from Police Scotland."

Speaking on BBC Radio Scotland on Wednesday, David Kennedy , the general secretary of the Scottish Police Federation - the body which represents rank-and-file police officers - said: "Anyone who says it won't affect it (policing in Scotland ), I can't believe that's the case. It will affect it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You may be waiting in the past for so many hours for a police officer to arrive, that could double now, you may be waiting for more time for them to arrive.

"Obviously, emergency calls will take priority, but it will affect communities in Scotland .

"We've been asking long and weary to have more police officers in our communities in Scotland and all this does is take them away from that at this time."

But speaking to the PA news agency on Tuesday, Mr Swinney said talks are ongoing between Police Scotland and the Scottish and UK governments on funding, asserting that policing in Scotland will not be put in a "detrimental position" as a result.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Kennedy also reiterated calls from Assistant Chief Constable Emma Bond for those seeking to protest to do so peacefully.

“All I would ask is for protesters to remember the police officers that are there to protect them, make sure that any protests are safe and are free from violence, that is all the police officers want.