PSNI 'making enquiries' after complaint against drag queen photo outside Gospel Hall during Omagh LGBT Pride
The hall is situated close to the official parade route of last Saturday.
TUV party secretary Ann McClure wrote to the Parades Commission and PSNI to say she had received complaints after the photo had been posted on the Omagh Pride Facebook page.
She said the photograph was taken approximately 60 yards from the official parade route, meaning someone “went out of his way to approach a place of worship, with the clear intention of causing offence”.
A PSNI spokesman has now said that they are “aware of an image that was posted to social media at the weekend following the Omagh Pride parade” and that “enquiries are being made into this”.
Police declined to say what potential offences might be committed in posting such a photo online.
In 2014 Belfast pastor Jim McConnell was acquitted of charges of improper use of a public electronic communications network and sending a grossly offensive message, after preaching online that Islam was “satanic”.