​The PSNI says it is making enquiries after a photograph was posted online of a drag queen posing provocatively outside Omagh Gospel Hall during LGBT Pride events in the town.

The hall is situated close to the official parade route of last Saturday.

TUV party secretary Ann McClure wrote to the Parades Commission and PSNI to say she had received complaints after the photo had been posted on the Omagh Pride Facebook page.

She said the photograph was taken approximately 60 yards from the official parade route, meaning someone “went out of his way to approach a place of worship, with the clear intention of causing offence”.

A PSNI spokesman has now said that they are “aware of an image that was posted to social media at the weekend following the Omagh Pride parade” and that “enquiries are being made into this”.

Police declined to say what potential offences might be committed in posting such a photo online.