PSNI needs financial support from government to recover from data breach: Lockhart

​Additional resources must be allocated to the PSNI as the service deals with the aftermath of an unprecedented data breach, Carla Lockhart has said.
By Mark Rainey
Published 5th Sep 2023, 16:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 16:52 BST
The DUP MP has called on the UK Government to “step up to the mark,” and ensure that additional pressures are not placed on rank and file officers.

“Being a police officer in Northern Ireland takes courage, not least because of the enduring threat from dissident republicans. Every officer and employee takes their personal security extremely seriously. In return, they expect the service to have their back.

“Sadly, the PSNI failed in this duty of care in recent days. Consecutive data breaches and confirmation through the courts that officers were unlawfully disciplined to placate Sinn Fein have been a hammer blow to morale.

Carla Lockhart MP. Parliament TVCarla Lockhart MP. Parliament TV
"Many officers and their families are now wondering what the future looks like for them both. Indeed, there is likely to be a chill factor in police recruitment and retention as a result.

"Restoring trust will be a long and arduous process but that process must start now. However, none of this can be treated in isolation from the enormous financial pressures facing the PSNI.”

Ms Lockhart added: “It is time for the Secretary of State to step in and step up to the mark in the interests of our dedicated police officers and the communities they serve”.