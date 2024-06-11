Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The PSNI has rejected claims from a former Assistant Chief Constable that it operated a clandestine laptop to monitor phone calls by journalists.

The claim was made by former Assistant Chief Constable Alan McQuillan on the BBC Nolan Show.

He said that a unit within the PSNI monitored journalists' and lawyers' phones on a dedicated laptop computer, to avoid official proper scrutiny.

Last week the PSNI told the Policing Board the organisation made 323 applications for communications data relating to journalists from 2011 to 2017.

Former PSNI Assistant Chief Constable Alan McQuillan said that a unit within the PSNI monitored journalists' and lawyers' phones on a dedicated laptop computer, to avoid official proper scrutiny. Photo: Paul Faith/PA Wire

It came after concerns were raised during an Investigatory Powers Tribunal (IPT) hearing in London, which also heard claims the PSNI subjected other journalists to routine phone surveillance.

Also last week, PSNI Chief Constable Jon Boutcher announced an independent review, headed by Angus McCullough KC, of any use of surveillance against journalists and other specific groups by the PSNI.

Alan McQuillan said there should be a public inquiry into his claim about a standalone laptop which was independent from normal scrutiny.

He described the police behaviour as “completely wrong and completely unethical”.

Mr McQuillan said the practice operated for several years from about 2011.

“This is so bad, so awful, there needs to be a public inquiry,” he said.

He claimed hundreds of phones were being monitored by the unit, which “operated from a separate office with its own laptop, completely outside other force computer systems”.

“In theory this should have been focusing on misconduct by police officers and allegations some officers were leaking information to journalists," Mr McQuillan said.

“But it then began to spread out into monitoring the phones of journalists and lawyers,” he added.

Both he and the Nolan Show said they had each verified the claims with multiple sources.

However Deputy Chief Constable Chris Todd challenged the allegations.

“The Police Service of Northern Ireland does not accept as accurate the comments made in the interview with Mr McQuillan," he said.

“To suggest that a standalone computer system was in operation to avoid proper scrutiny and control is simply not the case. Our Professional Standards Department Anti-Corruption Unit used a secure system that was not accessible to the wider police service but was subject to the same scrutiny as all other police systems."

SDLP Leader Colum Eastwood said the allegations must be independently investigated.

“Additional allegations about the PSNI’s use of surveillance against journalists and lawyers is extremely concerning, particularly coming from a former Assistant Chief Constable," he said.

“Last month I submitted a series of Parliamentary Questions seeking information about the number of authorisations granted to police to monitor the phones of journalists, lawyers and politicians precisely because the disclosure of information to date has been inadequate.

“It is my strong view that a public inquiry with powers to compel disclosure is now necessary. It is no longer enough for political leaders to say nothing is off the table - we need to act to address this quickly.”

Sinn Féin Policing Spokesman Gerry Kelly said the additional revelations are ‘deeply concerning’.

“Additional revelations in the media about unlawful surveillance by the PSNI will cause more damage to police reputation, if true," he said.