The PSNI is treating sectarian and terror-related graffiti attack on a disused orange hall in Ballycastle as a sectarian hate crime.

It was also claimed that the graffiti is part of the normalisation of IRA slogans such as ‘Oooo, Ahhh, Up the Ra,’ in society.

Police said today, Monday, that they are investigating criminal damage to the disused building in the Coleraine Road area of Ballycastle.

Inspector Burns said: “Whilst a direct report was not made to police, local officers are now making enquiries following online commentary, to find out when this happened and who may have been involved. “Sectarian graffiti has been daubed on the walls of the former hall and we are treating this as a sectarian hate crime.

"We understand these buildings are important landmarks within local communities regardless of whether they are in use or not, and attacks on such must be condemned.

“Our officers will continue to provide a visible presence within the area to help prevent and investigate hate-related crimes, and we are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious in the area over the last few days, or to anyone with footage that could assist with enquiries to get in touch on 101."

The public can also make a report online via www.psni.police.uk/report or through Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

North Antrim MP Jim Allister said the graffiti is part of the normalisation of IRA slogans in wider culture.

The sectarian and pro-terrorist graffiti on the old Orange Hall in Ballycastle. Photo: Press Eye.

“The attack on the old Ballycastle Orange Hall is an assault on the minority community in the area," he said.

"Having spent years seeking to force any form of cultural expression other than nationalist ones off the streets of the town, Sinn Fein cannot wash their hands of this despicable attack.

“The sectarian slurs and pro-terrorist graffiti which have been scrawled on the building are disgusting and something which society needs to reflect upon.

"With the increased normalisation of 'up the Ra' chats and those involved in such - including broadcasters who have included the slogan in reports without apology - need to urgently reflect on the impact such is having on IRA victims and indeed the whole Protestant community who bore the brunt of Provo terror.”