​PSNI urged not to ‘conceal’ the ethnicity or nationality of suspects - as force considers new national guidance

The PSNI is currently considering national guidance on releasing the ethnicity or nationality of people suspected of serious crimes.

​The PSNI should not conceal information such as the ethnicity of people involved in serious crime because it could impact the public discourse on issues such as immigration or asylum, a Policing Board member has said.

​DUP MLA Trevor Clarke was responding to news that the force is considering guidance from the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) which encourages police to disclose the ethnicity and nationality of suspects charged in high-profile cases.

The move was welcomed by the Home Secretary, coming after months of controversy over different approaches being taken by different forces in what they told the public. Interim guidance from the NPCC says there is “a need for more consistency of how we report ethnicity and/or nationality information to support increasing trust and confidence in policing, whilst operating within the bounds of both legal and ethical considerations”.

The body said they want to see forces adopt an approach which “maximises what is disclosed” – arguing that “greater transparency can help to prevent misinformation, including on social media”. Asked by the News Letter whether they would adopt that approach in Northern Ireland, the PSNI said they were considering it.

A spokesperson said the organisation “has received the joint interim guidance from the College of Policing/National Police Chiefs’ Council relating to publicising the ethnicity/nationality of suspects in high profile/high harm cases or where there is a related risk or impact to public safety and we will now take time to consider this guidance”.

DUP lead Policing Board representative Trevor Clarke pointed to the PSNI’s policy of not routinely releasing of mugshots of criminals – saying it “has been out of kilter with other UK police forces”.

The South Antrim MLA said: “In our view, replicating this approach for data on the ethnicity or nationality of individuals suspected of serious offences would not be conducive to improving confidence in the criminal justice system.

“There may be legitimate reasons for the police not disclosing certain details in individual cases. However, it is for the PSNI to demonstrate that this is justified.

“Information should not be concealed simply because it would impact the public discourse on important issues such as immigration or asylum policy.’’

The News Letter has asked Northern Ireland’s justice minister for her view on the NPCC policy, but there was no response at the time of writing.

Naomi Long has repeatedly declined to comment on certain policy areas which she views as operational matters for prosecutors or the courts.

However, when asked about the police response to vigilante videos targeting people from ethnic minorities this week, the Alliance minister said that such threatening and violent behaviour “will not be tolerated and those carrying out such threats will be pursued and brought before the courts”.

The NPCC has published the criteria it believes forces should consider. They say that on charge, forces should confirm the nationality and /or ethnicity of the suspect or defendant (where known or recorded) in high profile or sensitive investigations or operations where there is:

- a policing purpose in doing so

- a related risk or impact on public safety such as rising community tension.

- mis or disinformation leading to community tension.

- a significant level of media or social media interest.