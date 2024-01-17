Public and overstretched police 'at risk' as mass strike action affects road gritting: Police Federation NI

​Ungritted roads during Thursday’s public sector strike action could stretch police resources to breaking point if road users don’t exercise extreme caution, the police federation has warned.

A blanket of snow covered much of Northern Ireland on Tuesday morning. Photo: Pacemaker

On the eve of what has been described as an “unprecedented” walkout by gritter drivers, transport workers, teachers, healthcare staff and thousands of other employees, federation chairman Liam Kelly said severe weather conditions could add to an already almost unbearable police workload.​

Commenting on the increased potential for danger on the roads, Mr Kelly told the News Letter: "There is a major concern there. I know Roads Service will have some roads – the main arterial routes, motorways and access to hospitals, hopefully maintained and gritted – but the vast majority of our road network in Northern Ireland is going to be untreated and that creates risk, and a surge of requirements for police to attend at at time when we least need it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Kelly added: “When everybody else shuts down, or goes on strike, we can’t do that. We are left to pick up the slack in that regard and we are struggling.”

Police Federation NI chairman Liam Kelly. Photo: PA

Gritter lorry drivers are among tens of thousands of employees, including transport workers and teachers, staging a one-day walkout over pay.

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice on Thursday 18, affecting most of Northern Ireland, has been issued by the Met Office and is effective for the full 24 hours.

The forecasting organisation said: “Further snow showers and some ice are likely to continue,” and warned of the possibility of stranded vehicles on some roads, and delays or cancellations to rail and air travel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Kelly said he is concerned about the increased risk to both the police and members of the public, but appreciates that many people will have no option but to brave the elements.

"Our officers put themselves at risk by having to go out to some of these incidents,” he said.

"Whenever there is bad weather up around the Glenshane Pass and other places, it’s actually dangerous for our officers to respond, because it’s not as if we have different vehicles from those members of the public have access to, so that creates a risk for them as well.

"The reality around any industrial action during inclement weather, and not having roads gritted, means that although most people try to stay off the roads, because of the demographics of where people live and work, there are always people who go out, and when they go out they have problems – either with accidents or vehicles breaking down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"And the police are the people that they call, because nobody else is coming,” Mr Kelly added.

​The rank-and-file officers’ representative said the already overstretched police resources will be in a precarious position with so many other public sector workers involved in the mass walkout.

In a new year message at the beginning of the month, Mr Kelly the PSNI was experiencing an “unprecedented exodus” of officers amid crippling financial constraints – reducing the PSNI headcount close to a record low of 6,000 officers and now in “uncharted territory”.

The Department for Infrastructure (DfI) has warned that its response to emergency incidents on the road, as well as vehicle MOTs and driving tests, will all face “significant disruption” as the one-day stoppage – involving 14 trade unions – takes place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

​A DfI spokeswoman said: “With cold weather being forecast for this week, the industrial action will cause disruption to our winter gritting service. If the current weather warnings remain in place, we would advise people to avoid travel, if possible, on Thursday, 18 January 2024.

"Where people need to travel, drivers and other road users will need to take particular care on Thursday and Friday given the potential for icy conditions and ongoing disruption to gritting”.

The Met Office has urged motorists venturing out during the adverse weather to carry “warm clothes, food, water, boots, a torch and spade” and to “let someone know when you expect to arrive and your route”.