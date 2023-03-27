Just over a week after the big 2023 programme of events, the local authority is asking citizens to give suggestions on the Belfast City Council “Your Say” webpage.

The council is in charge of the city celebration and formerly on St Patrick’s Day the main celebrations consisted of a carnival parade along a city centre route followed by a free music concert in the city centre.

The council says: “A new approach to designing and delivering city events was recently introduced, which supports the ambition and creativity of our city.

St Patrick's Day festivities in Belfast

“The council is developing this in a collaboration with the creative sector, artists and citizens over a number of years, looking to a future where people feel they can actively feed in to and participate in events in many ways.

“The 2022 programme of activities included a St Patrick’s Eve concert, a fresh approach to the Parade, and other citywide activity including musical trails, storytelling, workshops and community participation. This programme took place across a number of days and involved a number of key partners.”

The council states it wants “to expand on this through engagement with the public – asking key questions which can be completed online, as well as a number of creative outreach workshops.”

To find the online survey visit https://yoursay.belfastcity.gov.uk/st-patrick-s-day-celebrations/survey_tools/st-patricks-day-consultation-survey

The council adds: “We’d really appreciate it if you could take some time to tell us what St Patrick’s Day means for you currently and what you would like to see for it in the future.