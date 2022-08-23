Public told: Plan ahead for mail delivery delays

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Industrial action is due to take place on Friday, next Wednesday (August 31), and on Thursday and Friday, September 8 and 9.

The Royal Mail said that on the days when strike action is taking place it will deliver as many Special Delivery and Tracked24 parcels as possible.

They said: “We will prioritise the delivery of Covid test kits and medical prescriptions wherever possible.

Royal Mail workers set to strike over four days.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We will not be delivering letters with the exception of Special Delivery.”

They advised people to post items as early as possible in advance of the strike dates.

The Consumer Council echoed the advice to plan ahead.

Michael Legg, head of postal services at the Consumer Council, said: “We are encouraging consumers across Northern Ireland to plan ahead for expected strike action which will affect Royal Mail services.

“Post items well in advance of planned strike dates.

“If you are sending urgent outgoing mail and you think it may be delayed, contact the recipient by telephone or other means to explain the situation.

“If you are expecting urgent and important mail over the strike period such as medical appointments, prescriptions, benefit letters and bills, contact the sender to find out what alternative arrangements can be made to ensure you receive your items or that you receive vital information on time.”

The Consumer Council is recommending concerned postal consumers to keep in contact with Royal Mail to get regular updates on the situation via their website.

Consumers can contact Royal Mail customer services on 03457 740 740. Lines are open Monday to Friday 7am-8pm, Saturday 8am-6pm and Sunday 9am-4pm.

People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll called on the public to support Royal Mail and Post Office workers as they prepare to strike for a pay rise.

Mr Carroll said: “These essential workers are absolutely justified in taking on the wealthy companies that are refusing to pay them what they’re worth.

“It is workers that keep our society functioning and create the wealth that is being siphoned off by companies like Royal Mail and the Post Office. The least they deserve is a decent pay rise.

“The cost-of-living crisis is hammering working-class people while shareholders and bosses are being paid millions. Workers should not have to suffer in silence as their basic living standards are eroded.

“Postal workers have been exemplary in standing against poverty wages. Their strike deserves full public support.”

BT/Openreach members of the same Communication Workers Union as Royal Mail will also be going on strike next Wednesday and Thursday.