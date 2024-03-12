Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Translink management made an offer of a 5% increase plus a one-off payment of £1,500 for the 2023/24 financial year.

Train and bus drivers participated in a number of days of strike action before Christmas, bringing public transport services to a halt across Northern Ireland.

Translink workers also took part in one of the largest strikes in the region’s history in January, involving workers from multiple public sectors.

Empty bus lanes in Belfast City Centre during a 48-hour strike by public transport workers last December

They called off a planned 72-hour strike last month following the pay offer.

The trade unions which represent public transport workers – Unite, GMB and Siptu – have confirmed their members “decisively voted to reject as inadequate the pay offer”.

They said bus and rail workers voted with majorities of approximately 70% to reject the pay offer.

The unions have confirmed they will hold fresh talks with Translink management to seek a resolution to the dispute, as well as engaging with their own memberships over the next steps.

In a joint statement, the unions said: “Following the ballot result, the unions will be holding fresh talks with Translink management to seek a resolution to the dispute.