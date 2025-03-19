Putin ceasefire refusal ‘disappointing’ says Downing Street

​Vladimir Putin's resistance to accepting an immediate ceasefire without conditions is “disappointing” and Ukraine has Britain's “unwavering support”, Downing Street has said amid ongoing diplomatic efforts to end the war.

Sir Keir Starmer said he had reaffirmed the UK's steadfast backing for Kyiv in a call with Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday as the Ukrainian president prepared to further discuss potential peace plans with Donald Trump .

The Russian president and US leader have agreed to a limited ceasefire on energy and infrastructure targets, but air strikes have continued as the Kremlin holds off accepting a 30-day truce backed by Washington and Ukraine.

Following their call on Tuesday, Number 10 was asked whether the prime minister was satisfied with the outcome of the discussions.

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the annual congress of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (Maxim Shemetov/Pool Photo via AP)

“We obviously welcome President Trump's efforts to secure a ceasefire in this space, but it is also disappointing that Putin has not agreed to a full-on, immediate ceasefire without conditions, as Ukraine has done,” Sir Keir's official spokesman said.

At Prime Minister's Questions, Sir Keir said: “Last night, I spoke to President Zelensky to discuss progress that President Trump had made with Russia towards a ceasefire.

“And I took the opportunity to reaffirm our unwavering support to the people of Ukraine.”

However, he said that seizing Russian assets to give to Ukraine was “complicated” in response to a question on whether it was time to help Kyiv “strengthen their hand” and “punish aggression” from Moscow.