The Republic of Ireland government said its President Michael D Higgins and Mrs Sabina Higgins, Taoiseach Micheál Martin, and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Minister for Defence Simon Coveney will attend the service of reflection for the life of Queen Elizabeth II at St Anne’s Cathedral in Belfast tomorrow, Tuesday.

The Taoiseach also confirmed he will travel to attend the Queen’s funeral in London next week.

The new King is set to visit Northern Ireland on Tuesday.

Queen Elizabeth II stands with Irish President Michael D. Higgins (R) during a ceremonial welcome for him in Windsor in 2014.

Charles and Camilla, the Queen Consort, will travel to Hillsborough Castle and Belfast for several engagements including a memorial service.

Mr Martin said: “I will be going to Belfast tomorrow. The President and I we have been invited to the memorial service and we will go to that tomorrow.”

Mr Martin was speaking at the Fianna Fail party think-in in Mullingar.

The trip to Northern Ireland by Charles and Camilla will follow a visit to Scotland on Monday, with a trip to Wales planned for later in the week.

A significant security operation is underway in the Co Down village of Hillsborough ahead of the royal visit.