Gordon Lyons pays tribute

In his tribute to Her Majesty at the specially convened meeting of the Stormont Parliament on Monday, Mr Lyons said the Queen also went to "extraordinary lengths" to personally promote forgiveness and reconciliation on this island.

He said: "We have lost our greatest ever Monarch; a leader who was remarkable, not just for the longevity of her reign, impressive though it was, but because she was an exemplar of service, sacrifice and devotion to duty, duty right to the very end.

"That devotion to duty was as evident in Northern Ireland as anywhere else."

The Economy Minister referred to Her Majesty's first visit to Northern Ireland and her words to the Stormont Parliament when she said:

"I assure that I will always strive to repay your loyalty and devotion with my steadfast service to you."

Mr Lyons said that "steadfast service" was evident during the Troubles when she was a "comfort to those who were mourning."

He continued: "And of course, that loyalty from the people of Northern Ireland to their Queen was not unique in the early years of her reign, nor did it wane as time went on.

Gordon Lyons

"That devotion from her subjects in Northern Ireland was as strong, and if I may say so, was stronger here, than anywhere else. I believe that was best demonstrated by the rapturous reception that she received in the Stormont estate in June 2012 as part of her Diamond Jubilee celebrations. "

He said the Queen had an "extraordinary ability to speak for us, reflecting our concerns and fears, and our hopes for a better future."

Referring to Her Majesty's Christian faith, Mr Lyons said: "Her faith now brings great comfort for us, as we are reminded that she is with the King of Kings whom she served."

He described this period of national mourning as a "time of transition and change."

Stormont

"The second Elizabethan Era is over, but a new reign begins. We pay tribute to His Majesty the King for decades of service thus far, and as he takes on his new responsibilities, our prayer for him is that found in our National Anthem:

"May He Defend our Laws

"And ever give us cause

"To sing with heart and voice

Online coverage from Stormont of the tributes for Elizabeth II