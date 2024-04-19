CGI artist’s impression of the planned Dublin Road buildings from Bruce Street

Representatives from Queen’s this week gave elected representatives and officers at Belfast City Council firm commitments on antisocial behaviour, under warning that the proliferation of student blocks in the area could result in disorder.

Meanwhile council officers advised a strict management plan regarding proposed rooftop terraces for a new student accommodation block on Belfast’s Dublin Road.

At the Belfast Council Planning Committee this week elected representatives approved two major applications for the space at Dublin Road formerly occupied by Movie House Cinema. Both will be executed together in a collective agreement between the two applicants.

The first application by Kainos was for a proposed 14 storey, plus basement, purpose-built grade A Office premises, with retail/restaurant units at the ground floor. The second application by Queen’s University was for the erection of a 17 storey purpose built managed student accommodation building comprising 459 units also at 14 Dublin Road. The building would have additional use of accommodation outside term time.

Construction for both will start in September with an overall completion target for 2027. The student block will be completed in time for the 2026/27 academic year.

Some councillors have been arguing that a high concentration of student accommodation in the area will be detrimental to local communities.

As well as Botanic Studios apartments on 78-86 Dublin Road, and the recently completed 253 bed student block Aster House at University Road, plans have been submitted for an 11 storey student block with 210 bedrooms at the site of Filthy McNastys, 41-49 Dublin Road.

Further along Great Victoria Street, at Bruce Street, is another recently completed 15 storey student accommodation building, housing 271 self-contained studios.

Plans have also been reported involving demolition of the 11-storey Fanum House on Great Victoria Street, often called “the ugliest building in Belfast” to be replaced with a new student accommodation for 610 students.

Last December an application for a new student accommodation block of 354 units in the nearby Sandy Row area of South Belfast was refused.

At the Planning Committee meeting this week a planning officer told elected members that the council environmental health team said that “a robust management plan is required to address impacts from the outdoor amenity areas” on the new student block.

The officer said: “Hours of use of the rooftop terraces should be restricted to between 8am and 11pm. Music should be prevented after hours and use of the terraces appropriately monitored.”

DUP Councillor Sammy Douglas said: “This development is obviously very close to a number of neighbouring communities. When we think of some of the difficulties over the years, particularly the Holylands – do universities have a plan to ensure that this area won’t become like that?”

A representative from Queens University told the chamber: “There will continue to be a level of engagement as part of how Queen’s will manage their accommodation into the future.”

Another representative from Queen’s said: “We have over 1,200 rooms in Belfast City Centre, operational from 2018. One of those (buildings) is Brunswick Street, located in a generally commercial area, where there is a residential scheme immediately adjacent to it.