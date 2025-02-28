Questions tabled at Stormont on First Ministers’ meetings with Chinese government officials

First minister Michelle O'Neill has had numerous meetings with Chinese officials over the years - pictured here meeting former Chinese Consul General in Belfast Madame Zhang Meifang in 2020.

​The first and deputy first Ministers have been asked to outline their discussions with the Chinese Consul to the Assembly, after allegations of secrecy and acting beyond their remit.

​Yesterday, Ulster Unionist MP Robin Swann told the News Letter that that the theme of a meeting between the Stormont leaders and Consul General Li Nan went “far beyond” the ministers’ brief.

A post on a Chinese government website – relating to a meeting on February 4 – said that the two sides “exchanged Spring Festival greetings and exchanged views on deepening the mutually beneficial and friendly cooperation between China and Northern Ireland”.

The South Antrim MP said that each time the leaders have met Chinese officials “there has been a complete lack of transparency around the details of the discussions, who is in attendance and what these meetings aim to achieve”.

UUP MLA Colin Crawford

His party colleague Colin Crawford, has now tabled questions in the Northern Ireland Assembly in a bid to establish what was covered in discussions.

The North Antrim MLA has asked how often Michelle O’Neill and Emma Little-Pengelly have met with representatives of the Chinese Government during this Assembly, who attended meetings with the Chinese Consul and whether the ministers will outline the points discussed.

The Executive Office (TEO) has refused to release records of a previous meeting, arguing that it could harm “international relations”. Stormont has no remit over foreign policy or international relations, which are reserved matters for the national government at Westminster.

Foreign Office minister Catherine West has previously told TUV MP Jim Allister she would challenge Stormont officials “to come up with a more robust, joined up approach” in relation to meetings with China.

When asked about that in Parliament on Tuesday by Mr Swann she said the government engages with NI “on all matters of foreign policy” – but said it is “not really for ministers to discuss at the despatch box”.