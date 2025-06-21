Race campaigner police officer Andy George 'will not apologise' for comments about Sean sectarianism saga

A prominent race activist and police officer has said he "will not apologise" when asked about his commentary on the 'Sean' sectarianism saga.

Andy George, a serving chief inspector in the PSNI who is also president of the UK National Black Police Association (NBPA), said that Sean's bogus set of allegations "resonated deeply because it reflected lived experiences that many recognise".

Chief inspector is a high rank; there are only 95 of them in the roughly 6,200-strong PSNI.

Mr George has previously taken the chief constable to an employment tribunal over alleged racial discrimination, but in 2018 it ruled the case was marked by claims that were "unsubstantiated and lacking evidence", concluding: “The unanimous decision of the tribunal is that all claims are dismissed.”

Mr George, who has a Northern Irish mother and Malaysian father, frequently tweets about race and allegations of police misconduct.

For example, last week, amid the Ballymena rioting, he called on politicians to pass new laws, tweeting: "We urgently need legislation to tackle race hate and build cohesion before more lives are shattered."

Back in 2020, following the explosion of Black Lives Matter demonstrations, Mr George – then an inspector – declared the PSNI itself was "institutionally racist".

The 'Sean' affair involved allegations of anti-Catholic bigotry within the Tactical Support Group (TSG), and were made in March in the Belfast Telegraph by a retired policeman using that pseudonym.

Sean's story was challenged by over 40 of his former colleagues, and then in the News Letter in May he admitted to making the whole thing up.

Shortly after the allegations emerged, Mr George wrote on his Twitter account: "I've been working with @CatholicGuildNi [the Catholic Police Guild] and have heard similar stories…

"Whether it is true or not, I have no doubt it resonates with many Catholic officers! We have to be open to listening to people's experiences rather than trying to discredit those who speak out."

Later, in April, Mr George challenged a former senior police officer Jon Burrows to give a breakdown of the "community background" of the 40-plus ex-colleagues of Sean who were denying his allegations.

"So tell us all on here what the breakdown is?" wrote Mr George. "You've criticised Sean for not being transparent and it might help remove a clear motive to pushback on Sean's account, if the group is as diverse as you say."

Then in May, when challenged again by Mr Burrows about the veracity of Sean's claims (but before Sean recanted them), Mr George wrote: "It's never been about who is right or who is wrong! For me, it's about supporting a single person against over 40 people pushing back on their experiences, real or perceived."

Mr George made similar comments in an interview with the Irish News headlined 'Top officer subjected to racism backs 'PSNI Sean' sectarianism complaints'.

In the course of his tweeting, Mr George has also voiced support for a Casey-style review into "evidence of discrimination" within the PSNI.

The Casey review, published in 2023, found "institutional homophobia, misogyny and racism" within The Met, informed by "over 50 anonymous personal accounts" from officers.

In the May meeting of the Policing Board, the chief constable announced that an anonymous survey of staff would be taking place in autumn.

Mr George was asked by the News Letter if he has any regrets about his comments on the 'Sean' case now that his accusations have been found to be bogus.

He replied: "No. The PSNI itself has publicly acknowledged that Catholic officers continue to face unique challenges in the workplace.

"The 'Sean' case, whatever its eventual outcome, resonated deeply because it reflected lived experiences that many recognise, even if they haven't voiced them publicly.

"My concern then, and now, is that the immediate impulse to discredit or dismiss those who share difficult truths risks silencing others who may have legitimate grievances but fear the consequences of speaking out. That is not the mark of a healthy organisation.

"In nearly five years as President of the NBPA, working across almost 50 police services in the UK, I have never seen over 40 officers, most of them retired, publicly unite to denounce a complaint that named no individuals and cited no specific dates, times or locations.

"Such a response suggests not transparency, but cultural defensiveness. Rather than rush to rebuttal, we should be asking why this reaction was so strong, and what it reveals about our internal culture.

"That reflection is not only appropriate, it is necessary if we are serious about learning, accountability, and change."

Does he have any concerns that, as a chief inspector, he seems to be publicly critical of his own police service?

"As President of the NBPA, I have a clear and legitimate mandate to speak on behalf of our members, just as the Police Federation and the Superintendents' Association do," he said.

"Like them, I believe that constructive challenge is not only appropriate but essential when it comes to driving ethical leadership and meaningful reform.

"I am proud to serve in the PSNI. My public commentary is rooted in a desire to see our organisation improve and to earn and maintain the confidence of the communities we serve.

"Internal scrutiny, when done transparently and respectfully, is a cornerstone of a healthy organisation. It is, however, deeply concerning that challenge seems to provoke discomfort only when it comes from voices representing minority communities.

"This double standard must be acknowledged and addressed. The tragic murder of Sarah Everard reinforced the need for all of us to speak out when we witness wrongdoing.

"The PSNI itself has introduced upstander training to promote this very principle. I will not apologise for fulfilling that same responsibility.

"As President of the NBPA, I will continue to speak out on the issues that matter, especially when others cannot."

He was also asked does he now have any misgivings about the PSNI relying on an anonymous survey, given the 'Sean' case has shown the perils of anonymous, unsupported allegations?

He said: "Anonymous reporting remains a critical tool in any organisation where individuals may fear reprisal for speaking out.

"The lesson from this case should not be to dismiss or undermine all anonymous voices, but to strengthen our systems to ensure they are fair, robust, and trustworthy.

"We must create an environment where complaints, anonymous or otherwise, are assessed on their merit, where individuals acting in good faith are supported, and where any misinformation is corrected without deterring others from coming forward.

"If our response to difficult truths is to silence, rather than understand, we risk reinforcing the very culture of fear and mistrust we claim to want to change.