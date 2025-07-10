‘​Racist, threatening and offensive’ migrant boat effigy burned at Moygashel bonfire

Effigies of migrants in a boat burn atop a bonfire at Moygashel, Co Tyrone, ahead of events to mark the Twelfth of July. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

An effigy of migrants on top of a bonfire – which was branded “racist, threatening and offensive” by a leading Protestant church figure – has been burned in Moygashel.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Church of Ireland Archbishop John McDowell said the display in the County Tyrone village has nothing to do with Protestant or Christian culture.

A large crowd attended the event on Thursday night, despite widespread criticism over recent days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A boat, filled with mannequins in life vests – representing migrants crossing the English Channel – was placed on top of the pyre, and was then torched.

A display on a bonfire in Moygashel, Co Tyrone has been condemned by politicians. Photo: Jonathan McCambridge/PA Wire

The structure had also been adorned with the messages “stop the boats” and “veterans before refugees”.

The DUP has said the burning of the effigy “should not take place” while the UUP leader Mike Nesbitt called it “sickening, deplorable and entirely out of step with what is supposed to be a cultural celebration”.

In a statement before the burning of the effigy, Archbishop McDowell said: “The stranger who resides with you shall be to you as one of your citizens; you shall love him as yourself, for you were strangers in the land of Egypt (Leviticus 19:34).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These are the words from the Law of God to his people. He is the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ. If we compare them with the effigy of a boat of migrants which sits, to our humiliation and lasting shame, on top of a bonfire in Moygashel, it exposes that effigy for what it is – racist, threatening and offensive.

“It certainly has nothing whatsoever to do with Christianity or with Protestant culture and is in fact inhuman and deeply sub-Christian.

“I hope that the many people from other countries, who live in that area, and who contribute so much to the economy and to the diversity of Dungannon, can be reassured that it does not in any way represent the feeling of the vast majority of their neighbours.”

Moygashel Bonfire Committee has defended the effigy, saying it should not be seen as “racist, threatening or offensive” – and has argued that it is there to express “disgust at the ongoing crisis that is illegal immigration”.