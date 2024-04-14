RAF jets shot down Iranian attack drones during assault on Israel

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak says RAF jets were deployed to protect Israel last night – and shot down Iranian drones.
By David Thompson
Published 14th Apr 2024, 12:19 BST
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak records a statement inside 10 Downing Street, London, after Iran launched an unprecedented attack on Israel that saw RAF jets deployed to shoot down drones from Tehran. Mr Sunak said "the fallout for regional stability would be hard to overstate" had Iran's attack on Israel been successful, as he confirmed RAF pilots shot down "a number" of attack drones. Photo: Benjamin Cremel /PA WirePrime Minister Rishi Sunak records a statement inside 10 Downing Street, London, after Iran launched an unprecedented attack on Israel that saw RAF jets deployed to shoot down drones from Tehran. Mr Sunak said "the fallout for regional stability would be hard to overstate" had Iran's attack on Israel been successful, as he confirmed RAF pilots shot down "a number" of attack drones. Photo: Benjamin Cremel /PA Wire
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak records a statement inside 10 Downing Street, London, after Iran launched an unprecedented attack on Israel that saw RAF jets deployed to shoot down drones from Tehran. Mr Sunak said "the fallout for regional stability would be hard to overstate" had Iran's attack on Israel been successful, as he confirmed RAF pilots shot down "a number" of attack drones. Photo: Benjamin Cremel /PA Wire

“The RAF sent additional planes to the region,” Mr Sunak said.

He said the Iranian attack was a "dangerous and unnecessary escalation which I've condemned in strongest terms" – and called for “calm heads to prevail”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Speaking from Downing Street, Rishi Sunak said: “I want to pay tribute to the bravery of our pilots.”

He said lives were saved “not just in Israel, but in neighbouring countries such as Jordan as well”.

“I can confirm that our pilots did shoot down a number of Iranian attack drones.”

He said Iran sent both missiles and attack drones and did not specify how many were shot down by RAF forces.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Rishi Sunak said he chaired a Cobra meeting with Cabinet ministers on Friday to “agree a plan of action” over Iran’s attack on Israel, as the Prime Minister confirmed additional RAF pilots were sent to the region.

He said the UK already has a military presence in the Middle East as part of its operations against the so-called Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.

Mr Sunak said he will be meeting with G7 leaders later this afternoon.

Related topics:Rishi SunakIsraelRAFPrime MinisterJordanDowning Street

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.