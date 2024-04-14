RAF jets shot down Iranian attack drones during assault on Israel
“The RAF sent additional planes to the region,” Mr Sunak said.
He said the Iranian attack was a "dangerous and unnecessary escalation which I've condemned in strongest terms" – and called for “calm heads to prevail”.
Speaking from Downing Street, Rishi Sunak said: “I want to pay tribute to the bravery of our pilots.”
He said lives were saved “not just in Israel, but in neighbouring countries such as Jordan as well”.
“I can confirm that our pilots did shoot down a number of Iranian attack drones.”
He said Iran sent both missiles and attack drones and did not specify how many were shot down by RAF forces.
Rishi Sunak said he chaired a Cobra meeting with Cabinet ministers on Friday to “agree a plan of action” over Iran’s attack on Israel, as the Prime Minister confirmed additional RAF pilots were sent to the region.
He said the UK already has a military presence in the Middle East as part of its operations against the so-called Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.
Mr Sunak said he will be meeting with G7 leaders later this afternoon.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.