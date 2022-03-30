RALLY BREAKDOWN: All the upcoming parades and protests against the Northern Ireland Brexit Protocol

Flyers for the next five upcoming parades

Here, the News Letter lists the details which are known so far.

Some of the events involve applications being made to the Parades Commission, others do not.

1) APRIL 8, LURGAN

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The meeting point for the north Belfast parade

Organised by a group called Lurgan United Unionists, it is expected to involve Jeffrey Donaldson, Jim Allister and Jamie Bryson as speakers.

According to the information lodged with the Parades Commission, a parade begins at 7.30pm in Robert Street, proceeding along Queen Street, High Street, Market Street, and on to Brownlow House.

The end time given for the parade is 9pm, and the return march is slated to begin at 10pm.

The number of bands notified as taking part is a whopping 60.

They are:

Upper Bann Fusillers, Craigavon Protestant Boys, Clogher Protestant Boys, Dollingstown, Kilmore, Hillhaven, Markethill Protestant Boys, Blackskull, Portadown Defenders, Portadown True Blues, Loyal Sons of Benagh, Rising Sons of the Valley, Drumderg Loyalists, Downshire Guilding Star, Avenue Road Memorial, Moneyslane, Red Hand Defenders, Castlederg Young Loyalists, Mavemacullen Accordion Band, Knockloughrim Accordion Band, North Down Defenders, Tullycarnet, Pride of Ardoyne, Quilly True Blues, Sons of Ulster, Skeogh, Legananny Accordian, Ardarragh Accordion, Corbet, Ballytyrone, Kinallen, Pride of Ballymacash, Cormeen Rising Sons of William, Armagh True Blues, South Down Defenders, Upperfalls Protestant Boys, Ballyrea Boyne Defenders, Bessbrook True Blues, South Fermanagh Loyalists, Ballymacall True Blues, Goldsprings True Defenders, Rathcoole Protestant Boys, Pride Of The Shore, Enniskillen Fusiliers, Ballynahinch Protestant Boys.

The expected number of participants is listed as 10,000, with 1,000 supporters estimated.

2) APRIL 21, CASTLEDERG

This is organised by a group called West Tyrone United Unionists.

There is no notification to the Parades Commission.

Slated to speak are Jim Allister, Jamie Bryson, and DUP men Trevor Clarke and Jeffrey Donaldson.

Attendees are asked to meet at 7.30pm at the town’s main Orange Hall car park,for a parade at 8pm to the Diamond – then back to car park for a rally.

3) APRIL 22, EAST BELFAST

This is organised by the ‘East Belfast Coalition’, which says the following:

“In response to unnecessary calls for grassroots peaceful protests to end, the East Belfast Coalition have immediately decided to host another one.

“Rather than silence and stop our democratic privilege to peacefully protest, agitators are achieving the opposite. They are in fact encouraging more protests to take place...

“In the name of unity and galvanising the Unionist vote for May, we have invited speakers from the DUP, PUP and TUV to attend. There will be a parade from Templemore Avenue to Orangefield Roundabout.”

According to the Parades Commission notification, the outward parade begins at 7.30pm, heading south to the WWI mural on Grand Parade, arriving 8.15pm, then marching back at 9.15pm.

The number of bands is estimated at 13:

Ballymacarrett Defenders, Braniel Loyal, Regimental Band Ulster Volunteer Force East Belfast, East Belfast Protestant Boys, Sydenham Blues and Royals Flute Band, Albertbridge Accordion Band, Parkinson Accordian Band, The Lord Carson Accordion, Pride of the Raven FB, Gertrude Star Flute Band Tullycarnet First Flute Band, Rising Sons East Belfast, The Loyal East Belfast FB.

The expected number of participants is 1,000, with supporters “unknown”.

4) APRIL 22, NORTH BEFLAST

Organised by the ‘North Belfast Unionist Coalition’, this begins at 7.30pm at North Belfast Orange Memorial Hall on Alexander Park Avenue.

There are no details of any parade at present.

The expected speakers are: Jim Allister, Sammy Wilson, Ben Habib, Kate Hoey, and Billy Hutchinson.

5) APRIL 23, NEWBUILDINGS

Organised by ‘Northwest United Unionists’.

Parade participants are to meet at 7.30pm at Newbuildings Community Centre, then march along Duncastle Road, Gortin Manor, Duncastle Road, Primity Crescent, Victoria Road, Woodside Road, and to Foyle Crescent for a rally and speeches by Ben Habib, Kate Hoey, and Jamie Bryson.

No time has yet been given for the return parade.

The number of bands is listed at 25.

They are:

Pride of William Oul Boys, Barron Accordian Band, Newbuildings Flute Band, Newtownstewart Red Hand Defenders Flute Band, Blair Memorial, Eastbank Flute Band, Burntollet Sons of William Flute Band, Glendermott Valley Flute Band, Freeman Memorial, William King, Linsday Mooney Memorial Flute Band, Star of the Roe, Ballyquin S.O.U.F.B., Pride of the Orange Ballynarrig Flute Band, Castlederg Young Loyalists, Omagh Protestant Boys Auld Boys Flute Band, Omagh True Blues Flute, Eden Faith Defenders Flute Band, CYL Old Boys.

The expected number of participants is listed as 1,500, with 1,000 supporters.

There are expected to be further parades from the end of April onwards in both Ballymena and Newtownards, but few specifics have yet been made public.

For more political news, click here:

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Visit

https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptionsnow to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.