Rangers fans' Graeme Souness shotgun tifo 'unacceptable' says SNP chief

​John Swinney has condemned an "unacceptable" display by Rangers fans who unveiled a giant image of Graeme Souness holding a shotgun.

Scotland’s SNP first minister said football clubs should deal with such incidents, along with the police if necessary.

Just before Sunday's Scottish Premiership Old Firm match against Celtic, a display was revealed in the Copland Stand at Ibrox which depicted former Rangers player and manager Graeme Souness holding a double-barrelled shotgun, with the words "Take aim against the rebel scum" underneath.

Several items, including a glass bottle, were also thrown into Celtic goalkeeper Viljami Sinisalo's penalty area in the second half of the 1-1 draw.

A general view of the Copland Stand with a large banner of an illustration of former manager and player Graeme Souness aiming a shotgun and the text 'Take aim against the rebel scum' before the William Hill Premiership match at Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow. Picture date: Sunday May 4, 2025: Steve Welsh/PA Wire

Today, Mr Swinney opened a new Heineken office in Edinburgh, where he poured a pint of the brand's alcohol-free beer.

Speaking to journalists afterwards, he said it is "vital" to have respectful behaviour at matches and the government would "reflect" on the display.

He said: "That has to be followed by the clubs involved. If there are issues that require the involvement of the police then the police have to be involved in these issues."

Mr Swinney continued: "Obviously there was a banner displayed which was unacceptable at the weekend.

"These issues have to be addressed by the clubs themselves but also by the police if they judge it appropriate to do so. And that judgment fundamentally rests with the police in that respect."

Asked about the image, he said: "I don't think that was an appropriate image. But it's for the club to reflect on that issue, to address any issues and for the police to make their judgment about that matter as well."

Police Scotland said they are aware of the incidents involving the display and the bottle and inquiries are ongoing.

Rangers released a statement at the weekend, condemning the bottle-throwing and making clear the club did not approve of the image.

It said: "Rangers Football Club condemns the actions of the individual who threw a bottle during today's match. This behaviour has no place at our stadium.

"Steps have already been taken to identify the person responsible, and the club will take the strongest possible action once their identity is confirmed.

"We also acknowledge that the tifo (visual display by fans) displayed prior to kick-off crossed a line and was unacceptable. Our approach to supporter displays has always been built on trust, with the responsibility placed on groups to exercise good judgment.

"We will reflect on how these displays are managed and engage with supporter groups to ensure the right balance of trust, responsibility and oversight is maintained moving forward.