He said: “I have written to the Chief Electoral Officer Virginia McVea requesting that football fans who are travelling to the Rangers UEFA semi-final match against Leipzig on polling day are permitted to vote via post or proxy.

“While the deadline for applying for absentee ballots has past, in the circumstances I believe there is a strong argument to say that fans travelling to Glasgow for this historic match should be treated sympathetically. Rangers have always had a large and loyal following in Northern Ireland and it makes sense to relax the rules so that no one is disenfranchised.”