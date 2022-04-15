Rangers fans in Northern Ireland face Assembly election conundrum after Europa League success
Rangers qualification for the semi-final of the Europa League means that fans travelling from NI to the second leg in Scotland against RB Leipzig on Thursday, May 5 won’t be eligible to vote.
To allow those fans to register their vote TUV Upper Bann Assembly candidate Darrin Foster has written
to the Electoral Office asking for a proxy vote.
He said: “I have written to the Chief Electoral Officer Virginia McVea requesting that football fans who are travelling to the Rangers UEFA semi-final match against Leipzig on polling day are permitted to vote via post or proxy.
“While the deadline for applying for absentee ballots has past, in the circumstances I believe there is a strong argument to say that fans travelling to Glasgow for this historic match should be treated sympathetically. Rangers have always had a large and loyal following in Northern Ireland and it makes sense to relax the rules so that no one is disenfranchised.”