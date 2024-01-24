Rappers 'Belfast Grime Man' and 'Liambo Slice' who ‘break down the boundaries of sectarianism through the power of their music’ booked to appear at 'Craigyhill Festival of Culture' in Larne on July 11, 2024
The news was broken on Craigyhill bonfire and cultural page.
It said: “Craigyhill Festival of Culture are proud to add two lads from either side of the wall in West Belfast who epitomise what we have been achieving with the festival ethos here at Craigyhill.
"We applaud the lads for breaking down the boundaries of sectarianism through the power of their music and sending a powerful message to the entire country and beyond!!”
The post adds: “Ladies and gentlemen I give you Belfast Grime man & Liam Martin aka Liambo Slice.
"The talented MC's will be performing live on stage on the main day at the festival on the 11th, bridging the sets of 2 DJ's who come from 'opposite' sides of the spectrum here in N.I in Alan Ging Hall & Ian Mac sending a powerful image to youngster's and older heads alike,” it adds.
"That is what this festival is about UNITY, TOGETHERNESS & Showcasing the best talent this country has to offer regardless of social boundaries or religious backgrounds!!
"We still have a few tricks up our sleeve to add to what can only be described as a Carnival of Culture this year at the Craigyhill Festival of Culture!!
"Come down and enjoy the 2 days absolutely free of charge and witness history in the making!!”
Belfast Grime Man, on his Facebook page, says: “Absolutely buzzing to announce that me and liambo will be performing a set at Craigy hill bonfire at 11pm.. showcasing our tunes to a massive crowd with a positive message...”.