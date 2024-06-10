Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nigel Farage has endorsed DUP candidates Ian Paisley and Sammy Wilson in the general election, undermining his party’s pact with the TUV – as the DUP calls on Jim Allister’s party to “drop the Reform UK branding”.

It comes just a week after the TUV greeted Mr Farage’s takeover of Reform UK as “something we greatly welcome”.

Reform later clarified its position, stating that it “remains committed” to its alliance with the TUV, adding that Mr Farage was giving a “personal view” and that he will not change the party’s deal with the TUV.

Mr Allister said the comments do not match “the content of a conversation” he had with Mr Farage last week. It is understood the TUV leader had sought assurances from Mr Farage on the pact between the two parties.

Ian Paisley's election literature includes an endorsement from the now-Reform UK leader Nigel Farage.

Reform’s deputy leader Ben Habib went further – saying that his leader had been taken advantage of by the DUP candidates, who are friends of his.

The Reform UK leader said on Monday that in regard to “the Northern Ireland thing” he will be endorsing the two DUP candidates “as people I fought with all through the Brexit years”.

Ian Paisley is contesting the same seat as Mr Allister in North Antrim.

It is hugely embarrassing for the TUV, who have made much of their alliance with Reform UK – claiming it brought Northern Ireland into the British political mainstream and would assist in their attempts to remove the Irish Sea border.

Leader of Reform UK Nigel Farage at an announcement of the party's economic policy during a press conference at Church House in London, while on the General Election campaign trail. Photo: James Manning/PA Wire

Senior Reform UK figures were refusing to comment publicly in the immediate aftermath, but were furious about Mr Farage undermining their arrangement with the TUV.

However, it also raises awkward questions for the DUP, who only weeks ago called Reform UK the “paymaster for unionist division” – but now welcome the party’s endorsement.

The DUP has also attacked Reform UK members such as Ben Habib and Ann Widdecombe for voting for the protocol in Brussels. They were following Mr Farage’s Brexit Party’s position.

Ian Paisley said in a statement: “Nigel Farage is a household name and we welcome his endorsement as the best pro-Union candidate in our constituencies. Nigel knows us and knows our record of delivering for the people.

“This is a very embarrassing for Jim Allister as the Reform UK leader has endorsed us rather than him because the Reform UK leader recognised that on the big issues we could be relied upon.

“Some people know how to build relationships and deliver results, others just talk about the problems.

“The Electoral Commission has ruled that the ‘TUV-Reform UK’ description is misleading. With the Reform UK leader now backing me, it’s clear the TUV-Reform UK relationship is non-existent.

“In light of this development, it is time that TUV stopped trying to fool the voters by using Reform UK branding and logos when it is clear that the leader of Reform UK is not supporting TUV.

“It’s time for TUV to drop the Reform UK branding.”

In a statement on Monday evening, Reform UK said it “remains committed to our alliance with the TUV and candidates will be standing under our joint logo throughout Northern Ireland. Nigel Farage was giving a personal view in respect of two DUP candidates with whom he has worked closely in the past but he has not changed the policy and does not intend to do so. Reform remains a hundred per cent committed to the Union.”

Sammy Wilson – now endorsed by Mr Farage – is contesting the East Antrim constituency, and has been vocal against his own party’s ‘Safeguarding the Union’ deal. Mr Paisley has been much more cautious.

On June 3 the Electoral Commission rejected joint TUV-Reform UK branding on the ballot paper, stating it was “likely to mislead voters as to the effect of their vote”.

