Reform UK leader promises TUV faithful end to net zero and gender ideology in schools
and live on Freeview channel 276
Reform UK’s position on binning net zero commitments and challenging ‘gender questioning’ went down a storm with the TUV faithful in Kells on Saturday.
He also addressed the issue of funding for the two parties, who announced a partnership for the next UK general election.
Speaking to the News Letter, Mr Tice said discussions still need to take place about who stands in which seats and whether there are joint candidates.
“All of that needs to be discussed. Politics isn’t cheap. We’re a small party but Ben [Habib] is committed to helping look at fundraising”.
Mr Tice said: “We’ve got to save the United Kingdom. Because the truth is the Union is under threat, our economy is under threat, our culture is under threat.
“Everything is under threat. Literally the Tories have broken Britain. Starmergeddon’s Labour will bankrupt the United Kingdom and together we’ve got to help literally save the United Kingdom”.
Asked what precisely he would do on Net Zero and gender ideology, the Reform leader said: “On Net Zero it’s simple. You scrap the whole of the Climate Change Act.
“On gender ideology you’ve got to basically write to the headteacher of every single primary and secondary school. You’ve got to say all of this stuff stops this weekend. And anybody that continues to permeate this gender questioning, this social transitioning, this ridiculous pronoun swapping – if you do that – you’re fired. End of.
“And guess what. It’ll stop. It’s revolting. Parents and grandparents are fuming. We’re not going to be smeared and labelled – we’re just going to stop this madness”.
The Tory party – who just a few years ago were planning legislation on the self-identification of gender – have begun to push back on certain aspects of social transitioning in schools.
Last week the party had to deny delaying a bill brought forward by the former PM Liz Truss to secure single sex spaces and guarantee that males identifying as female can’t take part in womens’ sports.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.