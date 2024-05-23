Reform UK won't stand candidates in Northern Ireland but will 'stand shoulder to shoulder' with Jim Allister's TUV
and live on Freeview channel 276
A memorandum of understanding was signed between the two parties at the TUV’s annual conference earlier this year meaning the parties would have joint candidates.
However, all those running for election will now be standing on a TUV ticket. A party spokesperson said its arrangement with Reform UK “gives people the opportunity to vote for a real national movement which stands up for restoring the United Kingdom and is clear that there can be no sea border”.
Ben Habib told the News Letter: “We are 100% committed to our alliance with TUV and its highly principled leader, Jim Allister.
“We have applied, as required, to register Reform UK in Northern Ireland as a political party. Sadly that is unlikely to come through before 7 June when nominations are due.
“But I spoke to Jim this morning to pledge my personal financial and other support to the extent necessary for TUV to stand in seats in Northern Ireland.
“The DUP have lied and betrayed Northern Ireland, just like the Tories have betrayed it. They must be held to account and I know Jim will do that.
“I wish him and the TUV all the very best in the general election. We stand shoulder to shoulder with him.”
A TUV spokesperson said: “TUV and Reform UK have always been clear that the nature of our arrangement could result in all candidates in this election being TUV candidates if the protracted registration process took too long. Our memorandum of understanding with Reform UK is very clear that we share a common set of core values about the unity of the United Kingdom, immigration and a fair taxation system.
“We are delighted that our arrangement with Reform UK gives people the opportunity to vote for a real national movement which stands up for restoring the United Kingdom and is clear that there can be no sea border. This will be a joint TUV/Reform UK campaign with every candidate having the backing of each party.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.