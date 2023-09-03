Relationship and Sex Education plans for Northern Ireland: TUV leader Jim Allister claims Chris Heaton-Harris' lessons will have 'no semblance of neutrality' on abortion and contraception
TUV leader Jim Allister made the claim after Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris came under fire for public consultation on his plans; critics say it will be too quick and focus only on parental opt-out rights on a narrow portion of the RSE curriculum.
At the start of June Chris Heaton-Harris announced that was imposing compulsory new Relationship and Sex Education (RSE) on post primary schools across NI.
The plans are based on recommendations for NI drafted by a UN committee based in New York.
The Northern Ireland Office (NIO) said the lessons should be taught "in a factual way that does not advocate, nor oppose, a particular view on the moral and ethical considerations of abortion or contraception".
However, on Friday the Department of Education announced a consultation would take place - but only on parental opt-out rights from lessons on contraception and abortion. It will run from 1 September to 24 November 2023.
A House of Lords committee said the process has bypassed a normal public consultation.
TUV leader Jim Allister said the wording of the new legislation gives "serious cause for concern" because it frames access to abortion as “a right”; in his view this means the lessons would be "advocating" abortion with "no semblance of neutrality".
He also warned that using any parental opt-out may not be easy to use, as the wording of Mr Heaton Harris’ legislation could see lessons on contraception and abortion being integrated into non-RSE lessons, such as Biology, RE, History, English and Drama.