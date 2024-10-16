Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Christian Institute has asked the Stormont Education committee to withdraw an online survey on sex education reforms, claiming that it prevents parents from submitting concerns about potential reforms.

In September the Stormont Education Committee launched a mini-inquiry into the provision of sex education in schools across Northern Ireland.

The inquiry aims to evaluate how Relationship and Sex Education (RSE) provision is working in schools and make recommendations on reforms.

As part of its work, the committee has launched an online surveys to gauge public opinion on the issues.

Stormont Education Committee Chairperson and Alliance Party Education spokesperson Nick Mathison said the body will address a letter criticising the online survey it is running about sex education. Photo: PA

However, now faith-based public affairs group, the Christian Institute, has called on the committee to withdraw the survey.

Its Northern Ireland Policy Officer, James Kennedy, called for the withdrawal of the survey, pointing to what it claims are 30 errors in it.

"After taking time to assess the survey, it has become apparent that it cannot, in its present form, provide the meaningful feedback the Committee desires. Many concerned parents and teachers across Northern Ireland are unable to participate due to flaws in the survey’s design and wording,” he wrote.

Mr Kennedy said the survey asks respondents if RSE should be taught in a way which is age-appropriate, comprehensive and scientifically accurate.

However, while "no one disputes that teaching should be appropriate or accurate", elsewhere in the UK, he said, this type of language has been used to justify "content most parents would consider wholly unacceptable".

The survey does not allow parents to expand on a yes/no answer in this regard, he added.

Mr Kennedy said the survey only allows "positive responses" regarding some aspects of RSE.

"In primary schools particularly, many parents and teachers will be unable to complete the survey in good conscience when it requires them to endorse the teaching of ‘LGBTQIA+’ as either a ‘voluntary’ or ‘mandatory’ curriculum topic. Many will want to state that it should not be part of any curriculum, voluntary or otherwise.”

Finally, he wrote that the survey for children and young people does not the age of the person completing it, making it "impossible to interpret responses".

"It also contains confusing, potentially leading comments about RSE opt-outs, as well as ignoring religious belief as a diversity and inclusion issue."

Alliance MLA and Committee chairman Nick Mathison responded that the committee would consider the concerns when it meets on 16 October.

He said: "It would not be appropriate for me to prejudge any deliberations of the Committee in advance. However I will say that while the surveys were unanimously agreed, the Committee wishes this consultation to be open and accessible to everyone”.

In June, committee chairman Mr Mathison told the Nolan Show he had called for the mini-inquiry to find out whether primary school children can become aware that they are transgender.

Asked whether he believes children aged between three and five can become aware they are transgender, he replied: "I think that is a matter for experts in this field to make a decision on... and this is exactly why I have called for the inquiry... so that we can hear expert evidence across the board and come to a consensus view."