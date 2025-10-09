Relief voiced as Northern Irish figures react to major breakthrough to end hostilities in Gaza

A Northern Ireland-based Jewish figure has voiced relief over a major breakthrough in securing a peace deal in Israel-Palestine.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steven Jaffe, co-chair of the advocacy group Northern Ireland Friends of Israel, was speaking as Israel and Hamas tonight stand poised on the cusp of a deal to end hostilities.

Meanwhile the TUV’s deputy leader has warned of the effect which releasing Palestinians held in Israeli jails will have.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is understood that under the terms of the deal, Hamas intends to release all living hostages in a matter of days, while the Israeli military will begin a withdrawal from the majority of Gaza.

People react at Hostage Square in Tel Aviv following news of the new Gaza ceasefire deal

Only around 20 of the 48 hostages still in captivity are believed to be alive.

Donald Trump, who helped to broker the deal, said they will be coming back “on Monday”.

Part of the deal will also involve freeing an as-yet-unknown number of Palestinians.

The deal was to be ratified by the Israeli cabinet tonight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An Israeli military armoured vehicle is transported on the back of a truck along the Israel-Gaza border on October 9, 2025. Israel and Hamas on October 9 agreed a Gaza ceasefire deal to free the remaining living hostages, in a major step towards ending a war that has killed tens of thousands of people and unleashed a humanitarian catastrophe (photo by Ahmad GHARABLI / AFP) (Photo by AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP via Getty Images)

Mr Jaffe told the News Letter: “I feel huge relief that the war in Gaza is hopefully over, and pray that the Israeli hostages held in Gaza for two years now are finally coming home to their loved ones.

“Hamas threatened to carry out October 7 massacres ‘again and again’.

"For Israelis, the true test of peace will be that Hamas, and their allies Iran, Hezbollah and the Houthis, will never be able to carry that threat out.

"I pray that Hamas' extremist and callous rule over their own people in Gaza has come to an end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A billboard showing an image of US President Donald Trump to thank him for his role in reaching a ceasefire deal with Hamas, and another one bearing Israel's national flag, are installed on a main highway in Tel Aviv on October 9, 2025. Trump announced early on October 9 that Israel and Hamas have agreed to the first phase of a Gaza deal involving the exchange of hostages and Palestinian prisoners, with the swap set to occur within 72 hours of the deal's implementation (photo by JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

“But closer to home, in the UK, Ireland and elsewhere, the impact of the war has also exposed threats and challenges.

"The cry of ‘free Palestine from the river to the sea’ – heard weekly on our streets and on campus – is the call to eliminate Israel through violence, boycotts and intimidation.

"Yet leftists, Islamists and many of the younger generation have been openly calling to ‘globalise the intifada’. That poses a deadly threat to Jews at worship in synagogues.

"But I'm also reminded of the warning: ‘First they came for the Jews, and I said nothing because I wasn't a Jew.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A smoke plume billows following Israeli bombardment on the Gaza Strip as pictured from across the border in southern Israel on October 9, 2025. Israel and Hamas on October 9 agreed a Gaza ceasefire deal to free the remaining living hostages, in a major step towards ending a war that has killed tens of thousands of people and unleashed a humanitarian catastrophe. (Photo by Ahmad GHARABLI / AFP) (Photo by AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP via Getty Images)

“‘Globalise the intifada’ is a threat to everyone who stands in the way of the radical Islamist agenda – Jews and Zionists today, but also Christians, gays, and moderate Muslims.

"The challenge to secure our freedoms and social cohesion at home in the face of extremism and division may prove as difficult to counter as achieving lasting peace in the Middle East.

“The Jewish community in the UK and Ireland has felt very threatened in the past few years.

"We are very grateful to our friends who have stood by us and look forward to working to restoring friendship and trust across communities in Northern Ireland and elsewhere.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The TUV tonight issued a statement from the TUV’s deputy leader, Ron McDowell.

“I cautiously welcome the potential end of hostilities between Israel and Hamas, as outlined in the recent ceasefire agreement,” he said.

"Any move towards peace is welcome after such a devastating conflict.

“At the same time, we cannot overlook the profound pain faced by Israeli families whose loved ones were kidnapped, and who now confront the reality that bodies may be returned rather than the safe release of living hostages.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “We must also recognise that some of those who may be released from Israeli detention were convicted of very serious offences.

"For the families of victims of terror, seeing these individuals freed will be extremely difficult, yet this aspect of the deal receives far too little attention.

“As this ceasefire moves forward, it is vital that the suffering of innocent people on all sides is acknowledged.”

UUP MLA Steve Aiken meanwhile told the News Letter: “What was clear was that both with Iran taken out of the equation and Hamas’ supporters much reduced and Israel having restored its deterrent, it was well beyond time for a ceasefire, and above all for the release of the hostages.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said regional powers had “leaned very heavily on Hamas”, allowing Mr Trump to in turn press the Israelis to cease the conflict.

"I think even the Israelis see they’re into a war of diminishing returns, and now is indeed the time to try and achieve that peace.”

He added that “elements of Hamas will morph into something else”, but “the reality is after the horrors of October 7 when various people like Hezbollah thought they could actually have a go at Israel and get away with it, that is gone, and with that we’ve got a good opportunity for a lasting peace”.

And DUP MP Jim Shannon said the idea of peace in the Middle East seems “almost unbelievable”, adding: “I want to see the Israelis having a peace that can last, and that those involved in terrorism will be accountable for what they’ve done – for instigating war, violence, and destruction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s time to bring them to book. If this peace process, as its been intimated, can deliver that, well then is that not good news for everyone?”

Uncertainty remains about aspects of the broader peace plan advanced by the administration of US President Donald Trump – such as whether and how Hamas will disarm and who will govern Gaza.

But the sides appear closer than they have been in months to ending a war that has killed tens of thousands of Palestinians, reduced much of Gaza to rubble, brought famine to parts of the territory, and left dozens of hostages, living and dead, in Gaza.

The war, which began with Hamas’s deadly attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, has also triggered other conflicts in the region, sparked worldwide protests and led to allegations of genocide that Israel denies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Even with the agreement expected to be signed later in the day, Israeli strikes continued, with explosions seen today in northern Gaza.

An Israeli military official said Israel was continuing to hit targets that posed a threat to its troops as they reposition.

Israel is to publish the list of those Palestinians to be released, and victims of their attacks have 24 hours to lodge objections.

​Five border crossings would reopen, including the Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt, allowing 400 trucks in the initial days and increasing to 600 trucks after that, the Egyptian and Hamas officials said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

​The Trump peace plan also calls for Israel to maintain an open-ended military presence inside Gaza, along its border with Israel.

An international force, comprised largely of troops from Arab and Muslim countries, would be responsible for security inside Gaza.