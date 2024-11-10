First Minister Michelle O'Neill has defended laying a wreath at the cenotaph in Belfast today despite strong criticism from Tyrone republicans.

The Sinn Fein Vice President this morning became the first senior party figure to take part in an official Remembrance Sunday ceremony in Belfast.

In a letter published in The Irish News on Friday, more than 100 relatives of victims of the Troubles from the Republican community in County Tyrone hit out at her decision.

In it, Tyrone republicans said they felt "deeply hurt, frustrated and angry", accuding the first minister of "populism" and claiming Sinn Féin had "turned political somersaults into an Olympic sport".

In response, Ms O'Neill said she "understands that some people will have difficulty" with her attendance but she is "committed to be a first minister for all".

"I want to live up to the pledge that I made to represent everybody here in society," the BBC reported her as saying.

She added that she would attend today but "absolutely understands" that people will feel hurt, "because there is nothing to celebrate in the horror of war".

She added: "Many people will have lost loved ones and will feel that very dearly, so I absolutely understand where anybody is coming from but for me this is about leadership in terms of my role as first minister for all the people that live here."

First Minister Michelle ONeill lays a wreath during the Remembrance Sunday service at Belfast City Hall. Picture date: Sunday November 10, 2024. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

The letter from Tyrone republican read, in part: “As a proud Tyrone person, I feel a duty to put my views on record in response to the shameful news that Michelle O’Neill is to attend events with British and unionist politicians and their military leaders next Sunday, where she will also lay a wreath honouring British soldiers and RUC members killed during the conflict.

"The same forces that murdered men, women, children, and priests with impunity. For many families throughout our county, and beyond, this will be devastating.