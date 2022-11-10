Remembrance Day: Royal British Legion urges two minute silence for those who made sacrifices for freedom

The RBL has also highlighted that donations collected this year will be used to make special cost of living grants to eligible veterans and serving personnel.

Kate Green, Head of Armed Forces Engagement with the RBL, said that Remembrance Day, 11 November, is a key date as it marks the end of World War I.

"So there will be a two minute silence at 11am at the Cenotaph at Belfast City Hall," she said.

A temporary Field of Remembrance has been opened at Belfast Cenotaph where people can plant a remembrance in honour of those who made sacrifices in conflict.

"Remembrance is a very personal thing and this is a time for us to encourage people to reflect on those that have gone before us.

"That means those that have served in the military that have either paid the ultimate sacrifice. Or they may have come home but they are not the same people any more due to physical or mental trauma - people who just gave everything for us in their service."

There will also be commemorative parades this weekend on Remembrance Sunday, she added.

She recently opened a temporary Field of Remembrance at Belfast City Hall, located in front of the Cenotaph.

"People can go around this and spend a minute of quiet reflection and plant a dedication if they want to.

"There are plots for all the military and civilian units that have been involved in various conflicts.”

While poppy is traditionally linked to World War I, she says it is actually about all conflicts and is personal to individuals.

"It is not political at all. It is just for people to spend some time in quiet reflection about those who went before us."

As usual poppies can be bought in all supermarkets, on the streets and on the RBL website.

Donations this year will help veterans in the cost of living crisis.

"We have introduced a cost of living grant available to all veterans and serving personnel which is £200 a month for a year to help with cost of living," she added.