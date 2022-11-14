News you can trust since 1737
PACEMAKER BELFAST 13/11/2022 Bangor Remembrance Service.

Remembrance Sunday: 29 images of services throughout Northern Ireland

Thousands of people attended Remembrance Sunday events throughout Northern Ireland yesterday (November 13).

By Gemma Murray
3 minutes ago

You can also buy the Belfast News Letter tomorrow to keep a 12 page pullout of Remembrance Sunday pictures.

1.

PACEMAKER BELFAST 13/11/2022 Standards parade into Ward Park for Bangor’s Remembrance service.

Photo: Simon Graham

2.

PACEMAKER BELFAST 13/11/2022 Lowering the Union Flag in Bangor.

Photo: Simon Graham

3.

PACEMAKER BELFAST 13/11/2022 Duncan McCausland, deputy Lieutenant for County Down; Mayor of Ards and North Down Karen Douglas, Stephen Reid Chief Executive and Stephen Farry MP at Bangor Remembrance Service.

Photo: Simon Graham

4.

PACEMAKER BELFAST 13/11/2022 Jimmy Norman, laid a wreath on behalf of Comber Royal British Legion.

Photo: Bob Torrens

