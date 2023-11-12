A former UDR soldier has told of his many fallen colleagues and the ongoing challenges he faces as he took part in Remembrance Sunday in Dromore, Co Down.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The UK fell silent this morning to honour those who died in conflict as the King led a moving Remembrance Day service.

A two-minute silence took place across the UK at 11am.

Wreaths were laid by members of the royal family, senior politicians and dignitaries at the Cenotaph in London.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former UDR soldier Michael Devlin remembered fallen colleagues at the cenotaph in Dromore, Co Down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charles led the country at the Whitehall memorial in commemoration of the end of the First World War and other conflicts involving British and Commonwealth forces.

In Dromore, Co Down, representatives of the army, RAF, police, emergency services, youth organisations and local schools laid wreaths at the Cenotaph bearing the names of many locals who fell in world conflicts.

Local man Michael Devlin, who served in the UDR from 1978-1991, was one of many who wore their service medals.

The day bears special significance for him, he said.

"It means an awful lot. I can remember the colleagues I have lost due to violence and suicide, tragically, and the victims of violence, here, now, then and all over the world."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was wearing his General Service Medal for Northern Ireland, given to all soldiers who served here.

"It is quite an honour to wear."

He has many challenging memories from the Troubles.

A key one that stands out is guarding the scene of the Darkley Massacre in 1983 in south Armagh in which the INLA opened fire on worshippers, killing three men and wounding many others.

He still wakens up sweating from flashbacks about the attack

"We were there 10 minutes after it happened. We had the guard the dead bodies all night until SOCO (Scenes Of Crimes Officers)came out the next morning."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many former colleagues have similar memories and suffer deep anguish in feeling that they could have done more to save people, he says.

His wife is a former police officer and his son now serves in Wales.

" So it is part of a family tradition. We are proud to serve our Queen and country."

:: If you are struggling with mental health issues you can call:

Beyond the Battlefield tel 028 91 228 389 or 07964574156

Combat Stress 0800 138 1619

Lifeline NI 0808 808 8000