Republic must stop criticising from the sidelines and 'fulfil its duty' to terror victims: Sir Jeffrey Donaldson

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson. Photo: Jonathan Porter/PressEye

The DUP leader called on Dublin to establish a “credible legacy investigative process” in the Republic, from where many murders were carried out, “planned, prepared and launched”.

Sir Jeffrey was commenting after he raised the issue with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in Parliament.

“Whilst the UK Government’s legacy proposals continue to be the subject of scrutiny, the only action taken by the Republic of Ireland has been to launch a legal case against the United Kingdom,” he said.

“There were murders carried out within their jurisdiction or that were planned, prepared and launched from within it. That includes the single worst atrocity in Northern Ireland when 29 people were murdered in Omagh.

"The High Court has urged the Irish Government to follow the United Kingdom in initiating a public inquiry, and despite the clear wish of the families of those murdered, the Irish Government have failed to step up to the plate.

"Those calls have not been heeded, and neither have the representations which the Prime Minister indicated he and the Secretary of State have made. The Republic of Ireland cannot stand on the side-lines offering commentary and criticism but failing to take action.”

