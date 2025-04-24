Republic of Ireland leaders to attend Pope Francis funeral in Rome

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ireland’s president and premier will be among attendees for the funeral of Pope Francis on Saturday.

President Michael D Higgins is attending the ceremony for the late pontiff with his wife Sabina Higgins, having also viewed Francis’s remains during his lying in state on Friday.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin and deputy premier Simon Harris will also be in attendance alongside ambassador to the Vatican Frances Collins.

Speaking ahead of the funeral, Mr Martin said: “It is an honour to represent the Government and people of Ireland at the funeral of His Holiness Pope Francis, and to reflect on and appreciate the remarkable achievements of his life.

Pope Francis arrives to attending the closing Mass at the World Meeting of Families at Phoenix Park in Dublin in 2018. Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

“He had a deep commitment to service.

“He was a man of great humility who lived his life with an unwavering commitment to the principles of compassion, peace, and human dignity, providing an example to all.

“‘He was a voice for the marginalised, the poor, and the migrants.

“He truly lived the Gospel in his actions and in the example he set.

“Pope Francis showed leadership in the church.

“He pursued his vision of a Catholic Church that is open, compassionate, and does not shy away from the challenges the world faces.

“First and foremost, my attendance at Pope Francis’s funeral is an appreciation of his life’s work and an opportunity to offer, on behalf of the Government and the people of Ireland, my deepest sympathies and sincere condolences to his family and friends, to the College of Cardinals and to all those who mourn him, a much loved person and respected leader.”

Mr Harris added: “Since we learned of Pope Francis’ passing on Easter Monday, we have seen widespread appreciation and respect from all corners for his work and his legacy.

“In an uncertain world, the respect, kindness, and care he showed for the most vulnerable is a lesson in compassion that all of us can learn from and bring with us.

“I am humbled to have the opportunity, on behalf of the people of Ireland, to pay my respects in person to Pope Francis, who was so beloved by many on this island and indeed across the world.”

In an earlier statement, Mr Higgins said: “The world was struck by the generosity given by Pope Francis, right until the very last moments of his life, in terms of seeking to embrace, as he put it, all of humanity.

“Through his life and his work, Pope Francis led by example in embracing so many of the most important issues facing humanity.”

Northern Ireland’s First Minister Michelle O’Neill has also said she will attend the funeral of Pope Francis.

She said: “Pope Francis will be remembered as a leader of deep humility, compassion and courage, with an unwavering commitment to justice and peace.