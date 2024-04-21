Republic of Ireland senator for Donegal says he will be 'a conduit for Northern Irish people' as an MEP in Brussels

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fianna Fail candidate Niall Blaney is promising to represent the interests of Northern Ireland if he is elected in the June 7 poll.

Mr Blaney, who is a senator in the Republic of Ireland's Seanad for Donegal, said that Northern Ireland voted to remain in the EU and added "that wish should be respected".

"I intend being the conduit for Northern Ireland and will raise issues on the floor of the Parliament that pertain to Northern Ireland.

"Northern Ireland cannot be left behind. It has a deal that allows it tremendous access to both the EU and GB, but no representation where all the key EU decisions on food, farming and funding packages are made.

"That is one of the unfortunate outcomes of Brexit."

Mr Blaney, the Fianna Fail spokesman on Northern Ireland, added: "I'm from a southern border county and know the extent to which we are interdependent on one another.

"Our border economy can grow and achieve much more and I intend to lead that initiative from a position of strength.

"In conversations I've had in the north, it's clear there's a strong desire by politicians from the main parties and business and industry to retain a strong foothold in the EU at regulatory and parliamentary levels.

"I will do all I can to fulfil that role which I think is essential and wholly justified."

In Northern Ireland, 56% of people voted to Remain in the EU in the 2016 referendum.

In its own survey after the referendum, ARK – an election research project largely led by Ulster University – said: “Perhaps as one might expect, a split along nationalist/unionist lines was also visible.

"Unionists (63%) and those with a British identity (61%) voted to leave, whilst nationalists (92%) and those with an Irish identity (90%) voted overwhelmingly to remain.