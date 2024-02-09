Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The spat has prompted one artist to ask why the group – or any such act – would expect handouts from the state instead of generating revenue from their music themselves.

This all comes just a fortnight after it was revealed that over £1.5m in public money has been provided to make a feature about the rappers, who use violent republican imagery and refer to the PSNI as "the RUC", despite the RUC having disbanded while they were children.

That funding had consisted of £760,000 from Northern Ireland Screen and £775,000 from the National Lottery via the British Film Institute.

Raop trio Kneecap, from west Belfast

The latest development revolves around a government grant project called the Music Export Growth Scheme.

Acts which have been financed by the scheme include the rapper Dave (who has attacked the Tories and called Boris Johnson a racist) and "non-binary" singer Kae Tempest (a vocal supporter of Jeremy Corbyn).

On Thursday, Kneecap wrote on Twitter that it had been "blocked from receiving significant music funding because a Tory Minister doesn’t like our art... f*ck the Tories".

According to the BBC, the rejected grant was valued at £15,000.

Naoise Ó Cairealláin, DJ Próvaí and Liam Óg Ó Hannaidh attend the 'Kneecap' film premiere during the 2024 Sundance Film Festival at Prospector Square Theatre on January 18, 2024 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

A spokesperson for trade secretary Kemi Badenoch was quoted as saying that "it's hardly surprising that we don't want to hand out UK taxpayers' money to people that oppose the United Kingdom itself".

Kneecap went on to describe this as "classic coloniser stuff", called on people to "oppose censorship" and said: "We’re told that our 2019 'Farewell to the Union' poster p***ed off the Tories. Once again the British government is trying to silence voices from West Belfast – once again it will fail!"

The group also tweeted out a response to a man who had called into the Nolan Show saying he used to headbutt soldiers in Belfast.

"We need to have a pint with this legend," said Kneecap.

A string of people voiced support for the band.

Ex-IRA bomber Caral Ni Chuilin MLA said of the decision not to provide the grant: "This is Union Washing at it’s best and a clear breach of the Good Friday Agreement."

QUB academic Sophie Cooper (a "social historian of gender, migration & public space") said: "This is so incredibly dangerous from the government."

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said: "I’ve submitted Parliamentary Questions about the decision to defund artists in the North on the basis of their constitutional aspirations."

And the Undertones' frontman Feargal Sharkey said the government has "taken it upon themselves that they and they alone should decide what culture is, what it isn't, what is free speech is, what it isn't", adding said they are "afraid" of Kneecap's music (on the same day Mr Sharkey also described Michelle O'Neill and Mary Lou McDonald as "hugely impressive" politicians).

Later on Friday, solicitors' firm Phoenix Law said: "We have been instructed by Kneecap in respect of the recent decision by the Secretary of State.

"She has today been put on notice that her decision is unlawful, and legal proceedings will follow."

Lawyer Darragh Mackin is taking the case, along with barristers Joe Brolly and Ronan Lavery KC.

The row has prompted GB painter Alexander Adams to question why the group feels entitled to public cash at all.

Mr Adams, who has called for the abolition of the Arts Council because of its "woke agenda" that is “hostile to the taste and values of the majority population”, said: "Regarding funding for Kneecap I would say that, while I think we benefit from having artists pose a range of controversial and difficult ideas, that is separate from funding them.

"If you work in popular music, you don't have any right to public money. You just have to get good, get a dedicated fanbase, sell tickets.

"If you can't pay for your music through performance or from a day job, keep it as a hobby.

"People who believe the arm's-length policy means all should have a right to funding are mistaken."