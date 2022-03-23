Residents challenging huge GAA stadium ‘denied protection of Executive’ court told

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon at a recent sod-cutting for the new Belfast Transport Hub

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon acted unlawfully by granting planning permission to redevelop Casement Park without securing consent from her colleagues in the power-sharing administration, it was claimed.

Mr Lavery represents a group seeking to judicially review Mrs Mallon’s decision alleged that she acted in breach of the Ministerial Code.

In July last year Mrs Mallon gave the green light for a new stadium being built at the venue in Andersonstown.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But some of those living in the area surrounding Casement Park are opposed to the scale of the estimated £110m project, due to its height, traffic, parking and noise.

The Mooreland and Owenvarragh Residents Association (MORA) is mounting a legal bid to stop the plans by disputing the lawfulness of the Minister’s decision.

The Executive Committee (Functions) Act, passed in 2020, provided ministers with more powers to take decisions without the need to consult colleagues in the Stormont administration.

Paul McLaughlin QC, for the minister, countered that the 2020 Act removed any requirement to secure wider consent.

“The minister in this case exercised the power that the Assembly conferred upon her by making a planning decision without recourse to the Executive,” he said.

“In doing so she acted lawfully and consistent with her ministerial (authority).”

The case continues.

For more from the News Letter, click here – Landmark libel win: Paper Trail case against News Letter collapses with plaintiffs paying towards costs

Click here for more opinion and letters: www.newsletter.co.uk/news/opinion

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Visit

now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.