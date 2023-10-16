Restoring NI's place in the UK internal market will help business community: TUV

​Restoring Northern Ireland’s “full place inside the United Kingdom” will do more to help the business community than the restoration of Stormont, according to TUV leader Jim Allister.

TUV leader Jim Allister. Photo: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Responding to comments made by US ambassador Jane Hartley – who suggested a “sitting government” who encourage American CEOs to consider investing in Northern Ireland – Mr Allister said the restoration of the UK’s internal market should be the first priority.

​Ms Hartley also said she would encourge DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson to end his party’s boycott of the powersharing institutions as the issue is important to the US, "and mostly important for the people of Northern Ireland”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Howevever, Mr Allister said: “The political instability in Northern Ireland has been caused by the [NI] Protocol and anyone who wants to see progress should be looking for Northern Ireland’s place within the UK’s internal market to be restored.

"Unless or until that changes there is no prospect of a return to Stormont as long as unionists remain true to their pledge of Ulster Day two years ago where they said their opposition to the Protocol was ‘unalterable’”.

Mr Allister added: “A restoration of our full place inside the UK will be both good for business and good for the political future of Northern Ireland.”