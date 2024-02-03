All Sections
Sinn Fein vice-president Michelle O'Neill speaking after she has been appointed as Northern Ireland's First MinisterSinn Fein vice-president Michelle O'Neill speaking after she has been appointed as Northern Ireland's First Minister
Sinn Fein vice-president Michelle O'Neill speaking after she has been appointed as Northern Ireland's First Minister

Return of Stormont: 25 images as business resumes at the Northern Ireland Assembly

Business at the Northern Ireland Assembly resumed today on a day when Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill became the first nationalist first minister following a two-year political collapse.
By Roderick McMurray
Published 3rd Feb 2024, 15:07 GMT

DUP MLA Emma Little-Pengelly was nominated as deputy First Minister.

Here are images of today’s proceedings captured on camera.

Sinn Fein vice-president Michelle O'Neill speaking after she has been appointed as Northern Ireland's First Minister during proceedings of the Northern Ireland Assembly in Parliament Buildings, Stormont

1. Stormont returns

Sinn Fein vice-president Michelle O'Neill speaking after she has been appointed as Northern Ireland's First Minister during proceedings of the Northern Ireland Assembly in Parliament Buildings, Stormont Photo: Liam McBurney

DUP MLA Emma Little-Pengelly speaking after she had been nominated to serve as Northern Ireland's next Deputy First Minister during proceedings of the Northern Ireland Assembly in Parliament Buildings, Stormont

2. Stormont returns

DUP MLA Emma Little-Pengelly speaking after she had been nominated to serve as Northern Ireland's next Deputy First Minister during proceedings of the Northern Ireland Assembly in Parliament Buildings, Stormont Photo: Liam McBurney

Sinn Fein vice-president Michelle O'Neill speaking after she has been appointed as Northern Ireland's First Minister during proceedings of the Northern Ireland Assembly in Parliament Buildings, Stormont

3. Stormont returns

Sinn Fein vice-president Michelle O'Neill speaking after she has been appointed as Northern Ireland's First Minister during proceedings of the Northern Ireland Assembly in Parliament Buildings, Stormont Photo: Liam McBurney

DUP leader Sir Jeffery Donaldson with his party's MLA's in the Great Hall at Parliament Buildings at Stormont, before a sitting of the Northern Ireland Assembly

4. Stormont returns

DUP leader Sir Jeffery Donaldson with his party's MLA's in the Great Hall at Parliament Buildings at Stormont, before a sitting of the Northern Ireland Assembly Photo: Liam McBurney

