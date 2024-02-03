Return of Stormont: 25 images as business resumes at the Northern Ireland Assembly

DUP MLA Emma Little-Pengelly was nominated as deputy First Minister.
Here are images of today’s proceedings captured on camera.
1. Stormont returns
Sinn Fein vice-president Michelle O'Neill speaking after she has been appointed as Northern Ireland's First Minister during proceedings of the Northern Ireland Assembly in Parliament Buildings, Stormont Photo: Liam McBurney
2. Stormont returns
DUP MLA Emma Little-Pengelly speaking after she had been nominated to serve as Northern Ireland's next Deputy First Minister during proceedings of the Northern Ireland Assembly in Parliament Buildings, Stormont Photo: Liam McBurney
3. Stormont returns
Sinn Fein vice-president Michelle O'Neill speaking after she has been appointed as Northern Ireland's First Minister during proceedings of the Northern Ireland Assembly in Parliament Buildings, Stormont Photo: Liam McBurney
4. Stormont returns
DUP leader Sir Jeffery Donaldson with his party's MLA's in the Great Hall at Parliament Buildings at Stormont, before a sitting of the Northern Ireland Assembly Photo: Liam McBurney
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.