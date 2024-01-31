Return of Stormont: Details of the DUP deal with the UK government published

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The document is called a “command paper”, setting out the government’s new policy.

It commits to replacing the green lane, which currently requires a percentage of goods to be checked, with a “UK internal market system” that will govern the movement of goods that will remain within the UK.

The paper said that would ensure there will be “no checks when goods move within the UK internal market system save those conducted by UK authorities as part of a risk-based or intelligence-led approach to tackle criminality, abuse of the scheme, smuggling and disease risks”.

The paper adds: “This will ensure the smooth flow of goods that are moving within the UK internal market.”

The red lane for transporting goods from GB to NI and on into the EU Single Market will remain, but the command paper offers measures aimed at reducing the volume of trade required to use that red-tape heavy route.

The move to reduce post-Brexit checks on GB-NI trade would represent a change to the current EU/UK Windsor Framework agreement and therefore would require Brussels approval. It is understood decisions on implementing the changes are expected to be examined within the existing EU/UK joint committee framework in the time ahead.

As well as moves to cut Brexit bureaucracy on Irish Sea trade, the command papers includes a series of measures aimed at providing assurances around Northern Ireland’s constitutional position within the United Kingdom.

Legislation will be tabled with the purpose of “affirming Northern Ireland’s constitutional status underpinned by, among other provisions, the Acts of Union.”

The paper said: “The legislation will affirm Parliament’s sovereignty over all matters in Northern Ireland, and address the concern that Northern Ireland’s constitutional position in the Union has been weakened by the creation of specific arrangements for trade in goods.”

The Government has also pledged to amend domestic law, specifically section 7A of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act, to affirm the fact that new EU laws will not automatically apply in Northern Ireland, and must first be subject to democratic oversight by the Stormont Assembly.

The oversight procedures already outlined in the Windsor Framework include the so-called Stormont brake mechanism that enables 30 or more MLAs to flag a concern about a new EU law planned to come into effect in Northern Ireland.