Revealed: Constituency by constituency, here's the FULL list of all 136 candidates in Northern Ireland standing in general election on July 4
A total of 136 candidates have entered the race for Northern Ireland’s 18 seats in the House of Commons.
The figure is significantly higher than the 102 candidates in the last General Election in 2019.
In that year, which was dominated by the Brexit debate, Northern Ireland returned eight DUP MPs, seven Sinn Fein MPs – who do not take their seats in the Commons – two SDLP MPs and one Alliance MP.
Since then there has also been a number of boundary changes which may impact on party strengths in some of the constituencies
In figures released by the Electoral Office of Northern Ireland on Friday night, it was confirmed that two parties – Alliance and SDLP – are running a candidate in all 18 constituencies.
The UUP is running in 17 constituencies, the DUP is running in 16 constituencies, while Sinn Fein and the TUV are each running candidates in 14 constituencies.
Of the smaller parties in Northern Ireland, the Greens are running in 11 constituencies, Aontu is running in 10 constituencies and People Before Profit are running in three constituencies.
Meanwhile, the Conservative Party are running five candidates and there are nine independent candidates and one for Cross Community Labour Alternative.
Here are the candidates contesting each of Northern Ireland's 18 constituencies.
Belfast East
Séamas de Faoite - SDLP
Naomi Long - Alliance
Ryan North - Independent
Gavin Robinson - DUP
John Ross - TUV
Brian Smyth - Green Party
Ryan Warren - UUP
Belfast North
Phillip Brett - DUP
David Clarke - TUV
Fiona Ferguson - PBP
John Finucane - Sinn Féin
Nuala McAllister - Alliance
Mal O'Hara - Green Party
Carl Whyte - SDLP
Belfast South and Mid Down
Dan Boucher - TUV
Áine Groogan - Green Party
Claire Hanna - SDLP
Michael Henderson - UUP
Tracy Kelly - DUP
Kate Nicholl - Alliance
Belfast West
Gerry Carroll - PBP
Paul Doherty - SDLP
Gerard Herdman - Aontú
Ash Jones - Green Party
Tony Mallon - Independent
Paul Maskey - Sinn Féin
Ann McClure - TUV
Frank McCoubrey - DUP
Eóin Millar - Alliance
Ben Sharkey - UUP
East Antrim
Mark Bailey - Green Party
Danny Donnelly - Alliance
Margaret Anne McKillop - SDLP
Oliver McMullan - Sinn Féin
John Stewart - UUP
Matthew Warwick - TUV
Sammy Wilson - DUP
East Londonderry
Gemma Brolly - Aontú
Gregory Campbell - DUP
Cara Hunter - SDLP
Allister Kyle - TUV
Jen McCahon - Green Party
Kathleen McGurk - Sinn Féin
Glen Miller - UUP
Claire Scull - Conservative
Richard Stewart - Alliance
Fermanagh and South Tyrone
Diana Armstrong - UUP
Paul Blake - SDLP
Gerry Cullen - CCLA
Pat Cullen - Sinn Féin
Carl Duffy - Aontú
Eddie Roofe - Alliance
Foyle
John Boyle - Aontú
Sandra Duffy - Sinn Féin
Colum Eastwood - SDLP
Rachel Ferguson - Alliance
Shaun Harkin - PBP
Anne McCloskey - Independent
Gary Middleton - DUP
Janice Montgomery - UUP
Lagan Valley
Jonathan Buckley - DUP
Robbie Butler - UUP
Patricia Denvir - Green Party
Sorcha Eastwood - Alliance
Simon Lee - SDLP
Lorna Smyth - TUV
Mid Ulster
Jay Basra - UUP
Keith Buchanan - DUP
Padraic Farrell - Alliance
Alixandra Halliday - Aontú
Denise Johnston - SDLP
John Kelly - Independent
Cathal Mallaghan - Sinn Féin
Glenn Moore - TUV
Newry and Armagh
Pete Byrne - SDLP
Dáire Hughes - Sinn Féin
Sam Nicholson - UUP
Keith Ratcliffe - TUV
Samantha Rayner - Conservative
Liam Reichenberg - Aontú
Gareth Wilson - DUP
Helena Young - Alliance
North Antrim
Jim Allister - TUV
Helen Maher - SDLP
Phillip McGuigan - Sinn Féin
Ráichéal Mhic Niocaill - Aontú
Jackson Minford - UUP
Tristan Morrow - Independent
Sian Mulholland - Alliance
Ian Paisley - DUP
North Down
Chris Carter - Independent
Tim Collins - UUP
Alex Easton - Independent
Stephen Farry - Alliance
Barry McKee - Green Party
Deirdre Vaughan - SDLP
South Antrim
John Blair - Alliance
Paul Girvan - DUP
Declan Kearney - Sinn Féin
Mel Lucas - TUV
Roisin Lynch - SDLP
Siobhan McErlean - Aontú
Robin Swann - UUP
Lesley Veronica - Green Party
South Down
Diane Forsythe - DUP
Chris Hazzard - Sinn Féin
Rosemary McGlone - Aontú
Colin McGrath - SDLP
Andrew McMurray - Alliance
Michael O'Loan - UUP
Declan Walsh - Green Party
Jim Wells - TUV
Hannah Westropp - Conservative
Strangford
Alexandra Braidner - Green Party
Gareth Burns - Independent
Garreth Falls - Independent
Michelle Guy - Alliance
Barry Hetherington - Conservative
Ron McDowell - TUV
Will Polland - SDLP
Noel Sands - Sinn Féin
Jim Shannon - DUP
Richard Smart - UUP
Upper Bann
Kate Evans - UUP
Carla Lockhart - DUP
Catherine Nelson - Sinn Féin
Malachy Quinn - SDLP
Eóin Tennyson - Alliance
West Tyrone
Órfhlaith Begley - Sinn Féin
Matthew Bell - UUP
Tom Buchanan - DUP
Stephen Donnelly - Alliance
Leza Houston - Aontú
Stephen Lynch - Conservatives
Daniel McCrossan - SDLP
Stevan Patterson - TUV