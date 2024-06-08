Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nominations closed on Friday for the general election on July 4.

A total of 136 candidates have entered the race for Northern Ireland’s 18 seats in the House of Commons.

The figure is significantly higher than the 102 candidates in the last General Election in 2019.

In that year, which was dominated by the Brexit debate, Northern Ireland returned eight DUP MPs, seven Sinn Fein MPs – who do not take their seats in the Commons – two SDLP MPs and one Alliance MP.

Since then there has also been a number of boundary changes which may impact on party strengths in some of the constituencies

In figures released by the Electoral Office of Northern Ireland on Friday night, it was confirmed that two parties – Alliance and SDLP – are running a candidate in all 18 constituencies.

The UUP is running in 17 constituencies, the DUP is running in 16 constituencies, while Sinn Fein and the TUV are each running candidates in 14 constituencies.

Of the smaller parties in Northern Ireland, the Greens are running in 11 constituencies, Aontu is running in 10 constituencies and People Before Profit are running in three constituencies.

Meanwhile, the Conservative Party are running five candidates and there are nine independent candidates and one for Cross Community Labour Alternative.

Here are the candidates contesting each of Northern Ireland's 18 constituencies.

Belfast East

Séamas de Faoite - SDLP

Naomi Long - Alliance

Ryan North - Independent

Gavin Robinson - DUP

John Ross - TUV

Brian Smyth - Green Party

Ryan Warren - UUP

Belfast North

Phillip Brett - DUP

David Clarke - TUV

Fiona Ferguson - PBP

John Finucane - Sinn Féin

Nuala McAllister - Alliance

Mal O'Hara - Green Party

Carl Whyte - SDLP

Belfast South and Mid Down

Dan Boucher - TUV

Áine Groogan - Green Party

Claire Hanna - SDLP

Michael Henderson - UUP

Tracy Kelly - DUP

Kate Nicholl - Alliance

Belfast West

Gerry Carroll - PBP

Paul Doherty - SDLP

Gerard Herdman - Aontú

Ash Jones - Green Party

Tony Mallon - Independent

Paul Maskey - Sinn Féin

Ann McClure - TUV

Frank McCoubrey - DUP

Eóin Millar - Alliance

Ben Sharkey - UUP

East Antrim

Mark Bailey - Green Party

Danny Donnelly - Alliance

Margaret Anne McKillop - SDLP

Oliver McMullan - Sinn Féin

John Stewart - UUP

Matthew Warwick - TUV

Sammy Wilson - DUP

East Londonderry

Gemma Brolly - Aontú

Gregory Campbell - DUP

Cara Hunter - SDLP

Allister Kyle - TUV

Jen McCahon - Green Party

Kathleen McGurk - Sinn Féin

Glen Miller - UUP

Claire Scull - Conservative

Richard Stewart - Alliance

Fermanagh and South Tyrone

Diana Armstrong - UUP

Paul Blake - SDLP

Gerry Cullen - CCLA

Pat Cullen - Sinn Féin

Carl Duffy - Aontú

Eddie Roofe - Alliance

Foyle

John Boyle - Aontú

Sandra Duffy - Sinn Féin

Colum Eastwood - SDLP

Rachel Ferguson - Alliance

Shaun Harkin - PBP

Anne McCloskey - Independent

Gary Middleton - DUP

Janice Montgomery - UUP

Lagan Valley

Jonathan Buckley - DUP

Robbie Butler - UUP

Patricia Denvir - Green Party

Sorcha Eastwood - Alliance

Simon Lee - SDLP

Lorna Smyth - TUV

Mid Ulster

Jay Basra - UUP

Keith Buchanan - DUP

Padraic Farrell - Alliance

Alixandra Halliday - Aontú

Denise Johnston - SDLP

John Kelly - Independent

Cathal Mallaghan - Sinn Féin

Glenn Moore - TUV

Newry and Armagh

Pete Byrne - SDLP

Dáire Hughes - Sinn Féin

Sam Nicholson - UUP

Keith Ratcliffe - TUV

Samantha Rayner - Conservative

Liam Reichenberg - Aontú

Gareth Wilson - DUP

Helena Young - Alliance

North Antrim

Jim Allister - TUV

Helen Maher - SDLP

Phillip McGuigan - Sinn Féin

Ráichéal Mhic Niocaill - Aontú

Jackson Minford - UUP

Tristan Morrow - Independent

Sian Mulholland - Alliance

Ian Paisley - DUP

North Down

Chris Carter - Independent

Tim Collins - UUP

Alex Easton - Independent

Stephen Farry - Alliance

Barry McKee - Green Party

Deirdre Vaughan - SDLP

South Antrim

John Blair - Alliance

Paul Girvan - DUP

Declan Kearney - Sinn Féin

Mel Lucas - TUV

Roisin Lynch - SDLP

Siobhan McErlean - Aontú

Robin Swann - UUP

Lesley Veronica - Green Party

South Down

Diane Forsythe - DUP

Chris Hazzard - Sinn Féin

Rosemary McGlone - Aontú

Colin McGrath - SDLP

Andrew McMurray - Alliance

Michael O'Loan - UUP

Declan Walsh - Green Party

Jim Wells - TUV

Hannah Westropp - Conservative

Strangford

Alexandra Braidner - Green Party

Gareth Burns - Independent

Garreth Falls - Independent

Michelle Guy - Alliance

Barry Hetherington - Conservative

Ron McDowell - TUV

Will Polland - SDLP

Noel Sands - Sinn Féin

Jim Shannon - DUP

Richard Smart - UUP

Upper Bann

Kate Evans - UUP

Carla Lockhart - DUP

Catherine Nelson - Sinn Féin

Malachy Quinn - SDLP

Eóin Tennyson - Alliance

West Tyrone

Órfhlaith Begley - Sinn Féin

Matthew Bell - UUP

Tom Buchanan - DUP

Stephen Donnelly - Alliance

Leza Houston - Aontú

Stephen Lynch - Conservatives

Daniel McCrossan - SDLP