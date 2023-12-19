Whilst the government has declared that the long-running negotiations about getting the DUP back into Stormont are “effectively over”, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson thinks otherwise.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris today revealed of a financial deal that a newly-revived Stormont can avail of: a package amounting to roughly £3.3bn.

For context the entire 2023/24 budget for the Province was £14.2bn, of which the bulk – about £7.2bn – was for health.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Chris Heaton-Harris makes his way back into Hillsborough Castle after talking to the media and passes DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, while Mr Heaton-Harris said this was the “final offer” on the financial front, he was not quite so definitive about the talks concerning the Windsor Framework.

In a press conference after the talks had broken up today, on a couple of occasions he said that aspect of the talks had “effectively concluded,” and that “from our perspective, all the issues of substance have been talked about” [our emphasis].

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey told the media that “as far as we are concerned, we are clear the talking continues”.

He cited “the fact that we will be engaging with the government in the coming days and weeks on the substantive and outstanding issues, and we’re working towards getting an agreement”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As for the £3.3bn funding package, Sir Jeffrey said “we will consider that,” but added “it remains our view that there is not yet a basis within that financial offer to deliver the financial stability that Northern Ireland needs in the years ahead”.

Asked how the Windsor Framework discussions had been left, a spokeswoman for the NIO said “we won't be commenting on the details”.

TUV leader Jim Allister said that “now that the Secretary of State says the negotiations with the DUP have concluded, the details of the deal/offer on the Protocol should be published, rather than dishonest spin take over”.

He also said the financial package amounted to “shameful blackmail”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The £3.3bn offer is up from an offer of £2.5 billion last week. It includes:

• Up to £584m for public sector pay claims;

• A new Barnett funding formula, meaning investment in NI per head will be at least 124% of England’s (similar to the arrangement the treasury has with Wales, where the figure has been set at 115%);

• This will be backdated via a £1.1bn stabilisation fund;

• A Stormont budget overspend of £559m will be deferred for two years and then written off once a returning Executive implements a fiscal sustainability plan;

• An extra £34m to tackle hospital waiting lists;

• £15m to the PSNI to deal with the impact of the mass data leak earlier in the year;

• An enhanced investment zone worth £150m will be created;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Northern Ireland's annual capital borrowing limit will be increased over five years, worth an extra £135m by 2028/29.

More from this reporter:

Mr Allister also went on to add: “Strange as it is that HM government says the negotiations are over and the DUP claims otherwise, it’s time for Sir Jeffrey Donaldson to call out the government if they have failed to deliver, and abandon the pretence that Stormont has a future.